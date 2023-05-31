Love Island’s Ellie Spence, who reveals the shocking pictures of her near-death experience after she was impaled on a spike by a sharp object, almost lost her life.

Ellie Spence, from LOVE Island, revealed her terrifying experience after nearly impaling on a 60ft-high spiked gate.

A drunken night on the town went horribly, horribly wrong for a 25-year-old female influencer. She nearly tore both her legs off.

3 Ellie Spence’s skin was torn from her front thigh down to her bottom after a freak injury BackGrid

3 Ellie posted photos of her injuries with fans to encourage them to love themselves

Ellie went to the pub with Livvy, her best friend at 18, after her final exams. However, when they reached her house they found that they were unable to enter.

She told me that her best friend was just moving into a mansion surrounded by an “eighty-foot fence” with spears at its top.

In their drunken condition, the girls tried to open the gate with their dead phones.

Ellie, however, ended up sliding and had one of those spikes go through her leg. The skin was torn from the front part of her leg all the way down her lower leg.

After climbing up the gate to the top I placed my foot between the bars inbetween the spears. My foot slipped, and one of them impaled her directly on the leg joint.

I hung backwards from the gate 10ft up in the air after spinning around.

She told how she knew she would die because of the blood loss from her leg.

Livvy did not know that she was being impaled.

The leg of the person who miscommunicated with me in the darkness had torn all the way from my front knee to my back.

“I began to pass out due to the pain, blood loss and mental coming to terms that I knew I was soon to die.”

Ellie, however, believes she was “screamed” at by a spirit being to “wake up”, after she “gave up”.

“I gave up and hung in silence and after a few minutes, I suddenly heard a voice screaming in my ear to get up, get up, get up repeatedly (I didn’t recognise the voice).

She wrote: “I woke up to a white bright light. I’m not a very spiritual person, so it is strange to me that this happened. I then started directing Livvy perfectly out of the blue and she got me through to my destination.”

In describing her near-death experience, she stated: “I was taken to hospital where I learned that I was just 3mm from the main artery. With one more tear, I could have died hanging at the gate. Livvy saved my life on that particular day.

“Coming to terms with very narrowly escaping death is a feeling I’ll never truly be able to put into words and the long recovery that followed really really made me appreciate how lucky I am to be given a second chance at experiencing life.”

Ellie has shared some photos with her bikini showing her scar, and also pictures with the stitches that she received after surgery.

She also mentioned that the nurse told her when she had to get stitches removed, “there would be no more bikinis or beach holidays”.

She explained that at the time, she was focused so much on her ability to recover and walk again mentally, she just took it on the chin.

After reflecting, she admitted the comment made an impact on her.

She said, “It’s important that you enjoy not only this summer but your entire life! She said.

Her fans praised her bravery and her ability to tell her story.

“Absolutely inspirational. I have a scar going from the bottom of my neck to halfway down my belly from heart disease and sometimes I feel self conscious about it, but we have to wear our scars with pride, it shows what we’ve overcome,” one follower wrote.

“so glad you’re still here and sharing these messages,” another added.

A third person chimed in: “Beautiful scar, beautiful girl”

She encouraged other people to tell their stories about their scars and share them with others.

It’s amazing. Another wrote: “I’m grateful for the confidence you gave me. I had a scar in my thigh after slipping into a drain.