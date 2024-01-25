Love Island’s Demi Jones Leaves South Africa with Luis Morrison After Shock Exit – Exclusive Cuddle Moments

Love Island Shock: Demi cuddled up to Luis as they prepare to leave South Africa

Love Island All Stars viewers were left shocked this week when Demi, 25, and Luis, 29, were unexpectedly dumped from the villa, leaving fans stunned after the latest recoupling.



2 Demi shared a snap of her cosying up to Luis as they prepared to leave South Africa



Is Demi Dumping Luis?

Despite being in different couplings, Demi and Luis made it apparent that they had feelings for each other. However, their journey was cut short when they were forced to leave the villa, prompting fans to speculate about their future.

After the host Maya Jama revealed their fate, Luis even told the other boys: “At least I’m leaving with Demi.” This displayed the strong bond they had formed during their time on the show.

2 She and Luis were dumped from the villa earlier this week Credit: Eroteme



The Unraveling Relationship

Although Demi shared a cozy snap of her and Luis as they prepared to leave South Africa, many fans have raised concerns about the future of their relationship. Accusations against Luis, including not paying child maintenance for his and his ex Chloe’s son Romeo, have left viewers skeptical about the longevity of their connection.

Doubts and Predictions

With continuous backlash from Luis’ exes and the prevalent uncertainty about their future, fans are doubtful about a future together for Demi and Luis. Viewers are taking to social media expressing their concerns, hinting at an inevitable split between the two.

Stay updated with the latest Love Island gossip and scandals on our celebrity live blog.