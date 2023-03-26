Love Island’s Casey sparks speculations about his relationship with Claudia, as they share a double date

LOVE Island star Casey O’Gorman has sparked rumours he’s back with Claudia Fogarty as the pair cuddled up on a double date.

Despite going their separate ways while on this year’s Love Island, rumours began to swirl after their co-stars Tom Clare and Samie Elishi hinted at a romantic reunion between them.

4 Claudia and Casey sparked gossips that they are back together as they joined co-stars on a double date Credit to BackGrid

4 Claudia and Samie made a great team as they cosied up to take snaps Credit to BackGrid

4 Tom and Samie looked beautiful as they set off to Musu, Manchester. Credit to BackGrid

They posed together for photos on Saturday night, Casey 26 and Claudia 28.

Claudia looked stunning in her black blazer and heels. She also wore her hair down.

Casey, however, opted for a casual style in a blue shirt and white pants as he traveled with the group to Musu in Manchester.

As they sat together with their friends Samie (ITV2) and Tom (Tim), the pair seemed very cozy.

It follows Samie and Tom saying they’d like to double date with the coupe.

Tom and Samie participated in DigitalSpy’s game to find out more about their Islanders, and test their relationship skills.

Samie looked at Tom, and he laughed. He replied “Don’t do it,” which was answered by Samie: “Shall you?”

They then wrote down Casey’s and Claudia’s names, leaving their fans wondering if they had rekindled romance.

Samie said, “We love Casey & Claudia. We love them separately but love them together.”

Cllaudia was my best friend there, Casey was your best friend – everything just made sense.

“Casey screwed it all up.”

Claudia and Casey broke up because Casey was attracted to Rosie Seabrook (Love Island bombshell).

But last week Casey and Rosie called it quits – leaving the door open for a possible reunion for recruitment consultant Casey and boutique business owner Claudia.

Rosie and Casey were the first coupled up casualty of the latest series of Love Island.

Before the split, those close to Casey said he boasted he was single at the DoubleTree Hilton Hotel in Borehamwood.

A source said: “Casey said he was not officially in a couple with Rosie and that he was single.

“It was clear he was ready to go out on the pull and enjoy the attention that comes after being on a show like Love Island.

“There doesn’t appear to be a deep connection between Casey and Rosie and although they were a couple when they were in the villa – being on the outside has made them realise they’re not right for each other.

“Being on Love Island and being in the villa is like a bubble and once the islanders come out often their situations and relationships completely change.”

Casey confirmed the news on Instagram during a Q&A with fans.

A follower asked, “How is it with Rosie and you?”

Casey responded: Rosie and I spoke…she’s such an amazing girl.

“Life outside of the villa is quite different, and we will continue to remain friends as we move forward.”