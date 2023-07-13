Love Island’s biggest couple are rocked when a bombshell with ‘history’ arrives to create drama

A blast from the Past will test the strength of the strongest couple in LOVE Island when it turns up inside the villa.

Ella Barnes will be arriving tomorrow as one of 2 new bombshells and has a “history with” one of the Islanders.

5 Ella Barnes admits that she is ‘history-related’ to one of the Islanders Rex

5 Tyrique is catching up to the rookie Rex

Ella Thomas is in for a bad surprise as the champion dancer from Kent and model Tyrique Hyde has set her sights on Ella Thomas.

Tyrique, the bombshell Ella and the other girls also share a name.

Ella B, who is set to make a huge Love Island debut on Sunday night, said that she will bring spice and drama.

She added: “I’m open to getting to know all the boys.

“At this moment everyone in the couple seems to be happy but I’m going into there to change things.

“I have a feeling I could make a few boys’ heads turn, especially Tyrique because we have history.”

Ella responded: “Mitch, Scott and Tyrique could be good choices.

Ella Thomas, sadly, hasn’t revealed exactly how she met Tyrique. But it is evident that Ella Thomas and Tyrique will have a difficult time if Ella Thomas arrives.

Ella Barnes, however, is not the only surprise guest to arrive at the villa Thursday evening.

Josh Brocklebank’s arrival is likely to cause the girls’ minds to spin.

The 26 year old financial adviser from Essex is well aware of who she should be aiming for.

“I don’t think Sammy and Jess are that strong, so I hope to make a big impression on Jess when I arrive as she’s someone I’d definitely like to explore a connection with,” Josh said.

“I’m most attracted to Jess and Kady.

“Personality wise, I think I’d be a great match for Jess. She’s so bubbly and has similar energy to me.”

Josh said that when Josh walked through the front door, he “hoped” Jess would turn around.

Love Island returns tomorrow, 9 pm on ITV2/ ITVX

5 Tyrique Thomas is the most powerful couple Rex

5 “Spice and Drama” is what Bombshell Ella seeks to achieve ITV