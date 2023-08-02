Love Island USA: Who is Marco? Islander Details

Love Island Season 5 is here! Meet Marco Donatelli. Already, the islander has caused quite a stir in the villa. We know the following. Peacock

Things are heating up in our villa as we are now deep into summer and the U.S. is hitting records highs. Love Island Villa that is. It’s true, Love Island The drama is already underway for the return of USA Season 5.

The article continues after the advertisement

One islander causing some controversy is Marco Donatelli. What is Marco’s name? What has happened at the Villa so far? We got you covered! Continue reading to learn more.

What is Marco’s role on “Love Island” USA?

Peacock

Marco, 23, is from Girard in Ohio. Mark Donatelli was his father, and Maria Donatelli died. Marco was a student at Akron University and was even an The linebacker of their football team. Marco continues his studies at Florida Atlantic University Where he has enrolled in Pre-Physical therapy with the hope of continuing on to their Chiropractic school.

The article continues after the advertisement

Marco, who is studying Chiropractic Medicine as well as creating content for the internet, has a dual career. He became famous after posting this during COVID-19 TikTok is a funny video. He and his dad are both wearing scuba diving masks. Marco is a professional model.

E! News Marco even had an interview in December of 2022. In December 2022, Marco spoke of his journey into modelling. “I started modeling because of a close friend of mine who also lives in my area.” As we began to take pictures and post them online, our following grew. Then I started to get invited for photoshoots in New York City. I fell for the camera. The camera also fell in with me.”

The article continues after the advertisement

Marco has been followed by the camera all the way. Love Island. Peacock’s “Meet the Islanders YouTube Video” showed his feisty side. Peacock asked Marco to start the video by asking “Are you ready?” Marco says he’s “absolutely pumped up” for Love Island. It’s not a good idea to ignore a man who is 6’3″, has a solid build, and has sexy appeal. Marco naked is an amazing sight.

Marco was adamant to find other women. Destiny Zammarra had been his first choice, they even exchanged a kiss before the new girls arrived.

The article continues after the advertisement

Marco says to Destiny, in the clip that he is going to talk with the girls. Destiny points out that the kiss “marked his territory” and Destiny says he should not have kissed Destiny first. Destiny told him that kissing her first was “marking his territory.”