Love Island star Neil Jones allows his girlfriend Chyna Mils to TATTOO his leg

STRICTLY Come Dancing pro Neil Jones gave his girlfriend Chyna Mills free reign – and a tattoo needle.

Neil, 40, was caught on camera helping Love Island’s star, 23-year-old, with his latest piece.

Chyna Mills has tattooed her boyfriend Neil Jones' leg

Chyna Mills tattooed Neil Jones’ leg with a tattoo.Credit: INSTAGRAM
The Strictly Come Dancing pro allowed her to have a go with the needle

Strictly Come Dancing pro allowed her a try with the needleCredit: INSTAGRAM

Chyna is seen in new footage tattooing part of the design with black sterile glove.

She captioned the video, which was posted to Instagram, and joked: “Message me for a tattoo! Don’t all rush at once!”

Neil can be seen then doing his next stage of inking by himself.

The couple visited a tattoo parlour near London and Neil allowed Chyna to have a quick go.

Neil has yet not revealed the final design to his followers.

Latin champ Neil, and Love Island 2022 contestant Chyna are only officially in place for a couple of weeks.

They have made their first red carpet appearance together, and they even had a romantic getaway in Paris.

It was certainly a wild romance. Chyna had earlier tried to find love at the villa.

Leeds support worker had been on ITV2’s Casa Amor reality show, but was dropped after failing to fall in love with Jay Younger.

After a brief stint of fame, Chyna was able to meet Neil and the two fell in love. They were then photographed leaving the Reality TV Awards after party together in Chelsea.

Neil will also be returning to the ballroom with fellow professional dancers this Friday for the second series of Strictly come Dancing.

Following the death Queen Elizabeth II’s, the show’s launch was rescheduled for Friday, September 23. It will then continue on BBC One on Saturday night.

Neil also had a go at tattooing his leg

Neil also tried his hand at tattooing on his legCredit: INSTAGRAM
The couple went public with their romance earlier this month

This couple shared their romance publicly earlier this month

