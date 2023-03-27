Love Island star accused of ‘using co-star for fame’ as fans slam ‘new couple’

LOVE Island supporters have attacked one Islander and accused them of “using a star to get fame.”

Even though it has only been a matter of time since Love Island concluded, already couples seem to be mixing things up.

2 Claudia was accused of being used by Casey for fame Credit: Splash

2 It appears that he has done a 180 degree turn after picking Rosie at the villa Credit: ITV

Even though Casey O’Gorman chose Rosie Seabrook over Claudia Fogarty in their time at the villa, he appears to have done a U-turn.

Claudia and Casey have spent a lot more time together lately, despite the fallout from their show.

Fans have noticed it and accused Casey, accusing Claudia of cuddling up with her to keep relevant.

A single person contributed to this article Reddit“I don’t know how guys feel, but I’m getting the clout to chase vibes from Casey.

He is ok hanging out with Claudia now that he realizes she is much more popular than he on the outside. He was eager to have her gone in the villa.

Another commented: “She is popular, He is loathed, and I agree that he is chasing clout in the form of ‘See, I’m a good guy. Claudia and I have a lot in common. I love you, public.

Casey and Rosie confirmed their separation last week.

Recently, he went on a double date to Claudia with Tom Clare as well as his girlfriend Samie Elshi for a night of fun.

Claudia and Casey were paired up when Rosie entered Villa. Rosie managed to turn his heads.

After Casey selected Rosie, Rosie left her devastated and was finally booted off the show.