Love Island fans work out the ‘real reason’ Catherine screamed at Scott

LOVE Island’s fans have discovered the “true reason” why Catherine Agbaje was screaming at Scott van der Sluis on last night’s episode.

This week, the Love Island villa saw a dramatic recoupling after Casa Amor, with Catherine (22), ditching Scott (22) for Elom Ahlijah Wilson.

3 Love Island fans have discovered the’real’ reason why Catherine shouted at Scott Credit: Eroteme

3 Cat is ‘in wrong’, viewers insist. Credit: Eroteme

3 Elom and Sheree returned to Casa Amor ITV

Scott, however, remained faithful and waited alone to see her return.

Fans previously branded Catherine a “b****” for her comments to Scott at the recoupling and in Thursday night’s show she ended up screaming at him for his reaction to her dumping him.

Twitter was flooded with comments from viewers who claimed that Catherine’s defensiveness is due to the fact she is in error.

One wrote: “She’s angry cause she knows she’s f***** it.”

Another said: “It’s either Catherine never liked Scott that much or she did, knows she messed up and is projecting because why is she being so callous?”

One person said: “She is trying to rationalise her relationship with Scott by portraying him as a bad man.”

A fourth said: “Scott has done nothing wrong, Cat is gaslighting him.” Even saying “Scott whom” was said in the house.

During the row, Catherine said: “You haven’t even heard me…you don’t know what I’ve based my decisions off.

Elom was great. It’s given me more time to figure this out.”

Scott emphasized that he called an earlier villa meeting for the purpose of addressing negative comments about his romance with Catherine.

He said: “Four days ago I sat everyone round the fire pit.”

Catherine replied: “It’s not for me Scott.

But Scott insisted: “It was for you…big things are how I show my affection.”

Losing her cool, Catherine fumed: “You didn’t do that for me!”