Love Island Fans Spot clue that Zach doesn’t like Molly after Molly’s shock departure

LOVE Island fans have spotted a clue that Zachariah Noble doesn’t really like Molly Marsh after her shock exit.

Kady McCermott’s return to ITV2 was the catalyst for the 21-year-old star of social media being brutally fired on Friday.

Love Island fans have claimed Zach doesn't really like Molly after her exit

Love Island fans claim Zach does not really like Molly following her departureCredit: ITV2
The social media star was brutally axed on Friday night

Social media star brutally terminated Friday nightCredit: ITV2

A shock recoupling saw Kady, 27, stealing Molly’s partner, Zach, 25, and leaving the blonde beauty single before being ordered to “leave the island”.

Tonight’s episode showed the aftermath of the surprise dumping, with viewers adamant the basketball player wasn’t that fussed.

On Twitter, one fan joked, “Zach is trying to summon tears,” and another said, “Loool Zach has already moved on.”

A third said, “If Zack likes her so much he’d leave with her,” while a fourth wrote, “Zach is grinning low-key.”

Fans struggled to believe the shocking twist – but Central Recorder’s recent photos showed Molly has left the villa and has travelled home from Majorca.

She was seen at Leeds Airport on the day after being dramatically dropped from the show.

A tanned star, eating a Greggs baguette while standing beside her Love Island case and an armed security guard was spotted.

A trolley at the airport was stacked with four additional suitcases, containing the villa wardrobe.

In the humid weather she wore black shorts with a white shirt.

Molly, who was with Zach, before being sent packing, was originally in a couple with Mitchel Taylor, 26, who was besotted with her.

Then, she entered into a love-triangle with Mitch and Zach. Both were vying to get her.

The actress was at the center of quite a bit of drama while she lived in the TV villa.

Viewers ended up reporting the show to broadcasting regular Ofcom after suggesting that Jess Harding, 22, and Ella Thomas, 23, ‘bullied’ Molly in one scene when she fought for Zach’s attention against bombshell Charlotte Sumner.

Tonight's episode showed the aftermath of the surprise dumping

This episode shows the effects of a surprise dumpingCredit: ITV2
Viewers are adamant the basketball player wasn't that fussed

Viewers are adamant the basketball player wasn’t that fussedCredit: ITV2
Bombshell Kady McDermott returned to the ITV2 show and coupled up with Zach

Zach is paired up with the bombshell Kady.Credit: ITV2

I am 17 years old and I know I have borrowed time. I made a funeral playlist, but I will not wait until I die.

