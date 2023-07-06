Love Island fans criticise Tyrique after Ella leaves him for Ouzy

Fans of LOVE Island have slammed Tyrique Hyde for his “disrespectful comment” to Ella Thomas in the recent recoupling.

On Wednesday evening, the villa was a mess as islanders returned to the house after Casa Amor. Tyrique led the chaos.

4 Love Island fans have called Tyrique, Hyde, a ‘nasty person’ for her treatment of Ella Thomas ITV

4 He said that she was recoupling with Ouzy see in a way that was ‘disrespectful.’ ITV

Ella (23), a young woman with a lot of drama, came back to the villa carrying the bombshell Ouzy on her arm.

Tyrique, 23, is furious and single after her decision to get back together with Ouzy. He chose to stay loyal to his ex.

Tyrique’s sympathy quickly vanished when host Maya Jama asked him if Ella made a decision that surprised him.

He said, “I really didn’t expect that from her.” “But I suppose you weren’t mine. Just my turn.”

The comment was offensive to many people at home, including some islanders.

Taking to Twitter, one Love Island fan raged: “’She was never mine, it was just my turn. Tyrique, that was a rude comment.”

Another fumed: “’It was just my turn?’ Now don’t be disrespectful now, Tyrique.”

Third: “Tyrique’s nasty, I’m hoping Ella doesn’t go back with him after his’my turns’ comment.”

And someone chimed in: “’It was just my turn’. Tyrique’s disgusting.

Casa Amor ended in a spectacular way on Wednesday. The six Casa bombshells who were unlucky were axed, and many of the original villas found themselves single.

Kady McNermott didn’t seem too happy to discover that Zachariah had decided to go back to Molly Marsh after deciding to split up with her.

Scott Van Der Sluis also had his head buried in his hands as Catherine Agbaje walked back into the room with Elom Alom Ahlijah Wilson, a newbie.

Tyrique, however, was the one who reacted most negatively to his newly-found status as a single.

After making his dig at Ella, he stormed off into the garden and refused to speak to her, branding himself a “f***ing idiot”.

Love Island will continue tomorrow, 9pm ITV2/ ITVX

4 Ella and footballer Ouzy met in Casa Amor ITV