Love Island fans blast ‘pointless,’ two days after the last showdown.

Two days after the previous shake-up, LOVE Island viewers slammed this evening’s recoupling.

ITV2 asked islanders to gather round the firepit during the show this evening.

Scott received a text that said: “Can all Islanders gather around the fire pit immediately.”

Girls were asked to select who they would like to hang out with.

Ella chose Zachariah. Molly picked Lochan. Whitney picked Sammy.

Ella B, however, stole Mitchell from Abi and she chose to stay with Scott.

Amber and Josh are now in an intimate relationship.

The viewers at home are confused as to why the couple had to pair up again so soon after their last encounter.

Twitter user said, “Well this was an absolutely pointless activity.”

One added “most useless recoupling of all time.”

“This is most pointless recoupling ever… so boring,” a third chimed in.

Other viewers begged Jess for her to end the night with Sammy as they battled it out in their villa.

Jess wasted no time setting new bombshell Josh straight following Friday’s shock recoupling, telling him that her head was very much with Sammy.

The man respected her sincerity and gave her an intense hug, as well as a kiss on the cheek.

But Jess was less than enthused by Sammy’s lukewarm attitude towards their romance later in the evening.

He told her that she owed it to “herself” to have a conversation with Josh since Sammy hadn’t reassured or re-assured her sufficiently.

Jess became frustrated when the Essex boy admitted that he had difficulty opening up.

Sammy, a “man of his word”, kept saying that he should not have to say anything more than that they were “exclusive”.

It got worse when he interrupted their argument, which angered fans.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: “Sammy not listening to Jess when she says she doesn’t feel reassured, is a massive red flag. Jess Why are you Still There?”

One poster said: “Those red flags Jess.” Run.”