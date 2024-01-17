Love Island Drama: Liberty Poole’s Heartbreak Over Jake Cornish’s Shock Exit

Love Island All Stars: Jake Cornish leaves villa, leaving Liberty in tears

LIBERTY Poole was left in tears as Jake Cornish departed the Love Island All Stars villa.

Central Recorder exclusively revealed how the hunk had walked just days into the brand new series.

1 Credit: ITV

Secret rows that led to Molly & Callum’s split REVEALED on our All Stars podcast

He had come face-to-face with ex Liberty in an awkward reunion before being coupled up with her by the public.

Jake’s final scenes will be shown on Wednesday night’s instalment, which will see Liberty breaking down in floods of tears.

The 26-year-old will also have an exit interview with host Maya Jama.

Speaking about his exit, an insider told Central Recorder: “Jake was really shocked to see Liberty in the villa – they had no idea the other person would be there.

“It was clear from the start they wouldn’t get back together, then none of the girls wanted to step forward for him.

“Jake had a nice three days in the villa and had a very emotional chat to Maya Jama.

“Jake couldn’t stay in the villa so he quit the show – it’s not his time and it’s not the right time to find love.”

Jake and Liberty met during series seven of the dating show, but their romance came crashing down just days before the final.

Listen to all of our Love Island podcasts: