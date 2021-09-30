Love Island Australia Season 3 Release Date, Cast, And More Information

Mortgage broker Josh Packham split his cash prize with model Anna McEvoy after they became the last couple standing on Season 2 of “Love Island Australia.” “I honestly can’t believe it. I am speechless, and I am never speechless,” Anna said of their victory.

After the show ended, the couple decided to stay together and start a new career as YouTube video vloggers. Their post-win happiness didn’t last. They shared in one video that they were testing their relationship by being locked down together. “We’ve definitely stepped on each other’s toes too much,” said Josh (via Hello!According to Hello! Anna shared their decision to end their relationship in an Instagram post from November 2020. “Please know we did everything we could to make it work,” She wrote. She also admitted that she still loved Josh, which made their breakup especially difficult (via 9Now).

But just in time for “Love Island Australia” Season 3, Anna has found love again. During the September 27 episode of her “Where’s Your Head At?” podcast, she revealed that she has a boyfriend. The lucky guy, Michael Staples, has also popped up on her Instagram page. “I feel like I’m beaming,” Anna expressed her excitement about their new romance. As for Josh, he’s been busy filming the renovation series “The Block” with his twin brother Luke. According to the Daily Mail, they were involved in a cheating scandal of the non-romantic variety.