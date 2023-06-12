Love Island 2023 live — Villa at war as girls turn on Molly and TWO new bombshells ruffle feathers in tonight’s teaser

Bombshell has a secret connection with A-list pop star Rita Ora & Camilla Cabello

Leah Taylor was a dancer with Rita Ora, Camilla Cabello and millions of other viewers.

The 27-year-old from Manchester revealed her biggest claim to fame was performing alongside pop superstars at MTV’s Europe Music Awards.

Last year, Your Song’s Rita and Oscar-winning director Taika Waititi hosted the EMAs.

Cabello, a Cuban-American artist from New York City, won four awards at this bash and was a frequent guest.

Leah revealed that she danced with Rita Ora at the EMAs, as well as Camila Cabello, when she was a young dancer. She said this before entering the villa.

Leah also has a connection with Love Island.

She dated former show hunk Danny Williams, 26, and is best friends with series legend Maura Higgins, 32, who both took part in the reality TV series back in 2019.