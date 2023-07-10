Love Island 2023 LIVE — Movie Night returns TONIGHT as Tyrique’s antics send the villa into meltdown

Tink opens up on the night under the covers with Montel

Casa Amor’s Tink has opened up on what happened between her and Montel when fans saw them get cosy under the covers after they kissed on the terrace.

Montel claimed that he felt really guilty after the kiss, as his head was still with Leah, however, fans were left speechless as they saw him and Tink get it on before they went to sleep.

Speaking of the night, Tink said: “I am not going to delve into the details of it because I am a lady – and those sort of things are personal between me and him.

“But the reason I did say it was because I didn’t want Leah to be that girl who was sold a dream, like I was. The relationship and the connection between me and Montel wasn’t one-sided, if not more instigated by him than me.

“I was still shocked as I didn’t expect it from what I thought was the genuine connection I had with Montel, so I was 90% sure I would stay. I was flabbergasted because of the time I spent with him and the things he had said to me.

“Montel told me that in the two days that we had together he knew we had a lot more in common than him and Leah. He was very open and instigated a lot, asking me to stay in his bed and pulling me to the terrace.

“If you can move mad like that, I don’t want any involvement. In the nicest possible way, Leah can have him.”