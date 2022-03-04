Love is Blind Creators Announce Your Next Obsession

The creatorsLove is Blind just won’t let us catch our breath!

Netflix revealed plans to bring the hit dating show to its second season. The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On From the creators Love is Blind. The series will premiere April 6.

The series, which is likely to be your next reality television addiction, follows six couples at the edge of marriage. “one partner is ready to get married, the other isn’t quite as sure.”

So, the ultimatum has been issued.

“In just over eight weeks, they must commit to marriage, or move on,”According to Netflix “In the meantime, each will choose a new potential partner from one of the other couples, in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different possible futures.”

Two familiar faces will host the show. Love is Blind fans: Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey.