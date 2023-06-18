Louisiana Toddler Drowns in Pool – Older Brother Kneels and Begins to Pray

Brandon McKee and Courtney McKee took their sons to their grandmother so that they could spend some time with her.

The day after the pair dropped them off, Courtney got a phone call with crushing news from her sister-in-law.

The couple’s son Max was found at the bottom of the swimming pool. He was unconscious and not responsive.

Brandon McKee and Courtney McKee, from Louisiana, had busy work schedules and decided that their two sons can stay at their grandmother’s for some time.

Max, 2, and his older brother Brody were excited to stay at their grandmother’s house for a few days. The grandma lived on a big farm, which had a pool and enough space for the kids to play in.

As soon as Courtney dropped her kids off at their grandma, she felt a deep desire to pray for their safety. Courtney noted that she felt the presence of the Holy Spirit. Brandon recalled what happened:

“Courtney just began to pray for our babies, protection over our babies, pleading the blood of Jesus over their lives, not knowing what event, what happened the next day.”

The day after the couple dropped their children off at the big farm, Courtney received a call while at work, and on the other end was some devastating news; Max had been found at the bottom of the swimming pool, unconscious.

Brody Prayed for His Brother’s Protection

According to Courtney, Max was with her mother, Brody, another cousin, and her sister-in-law, and they were all playing. At this time, Courtney, a nurse, was at work.

Max then got out of the pool and wanted to play outside. His grandmother let him play a few feet from her, and then she realized the young boy wasn’t playing anymore.

Max wore floats while in the swimming pool, but when he got out, his grandma helped him remove the floats. So, when Max was playing after leaving the pool, he went back to get some water with a small bucket to play with.

Courtney believed that Max fell into the pool when he leaned over to fetch the water. No one knows for how long Max was under the pool until Courtney’s sister-in-law found him unconscious at the bottom of the pool.

Courtney’s sister-in-law called her while she was at work. The mom of two recalls receiving a panicked call at work, and she could hear sirens and commotions in the background. She said at that moment, she knew something was amiss:

“And it was at that moment where she told me that they had found Max at the bottom of the swimming pool.”

Courtney’s mom and sister-in-law said Max was unresponsive when they found him at the bottom of the pool. They called 911, pulled Max out of the pool, and did what they could to resuscitate him. Max’s older brother Brody remembered his response:

“The only thing I could do is pray. So I dropped on my knees and I said, God, can you help my little brother? Can you just save him? Can you put your guardian angels around him? Lord, you just help him. Protect him, Lord.”

Max was revived and rushed by an ambulance to Rapides Regional Medical Centre, where doctors found that his lungs were swollen and full of fluid.

Courtney and Brandon also started a long drive to the hospital as they each prayed for Max. Brandon remembered praying, “God please, help my baby,” while Courtney recalled crying to God:

“Almost like I was begging him, God I’ll do anything. I don’t know what you want from me Lord, but I just beg you, save my baby. Don’t take my baby from me. Whatever you do, Lord, don’t take my baby.”

When Courtney and Brandon got to the hospital, they found Max attached to tubes, wires, cords, and monitors. The doctors lifted Max and put her mom on the bed, and they placed Max on her chest. Courtney said that she just kept crying.

She told Max over and over that he would be okay and that Mommy was now with him and everything would be alright. Courtney was glad to have Max in her arms again, as it felt like holding him again for the first time.

Courtney and Brandon’s community and church heard about Max’s situation, and they all came to the hospital, surrounded his bed, and prayed for him. The whole group prayed overnight, and in the morning, Max’s improvement was significant.

Max’s mother said she knew immediately that her son had gotten no neurological deficits from drowning and would be okay. “You knew that at that point that our prayers had been answered, and God really stepped in on behalf of our family,” noted Brandon.

Max Recalled Being Held by Jesus

Max made a full recovery to the relief and joy of his parents and sibling. One day, he looked at his parents and told them that when he was at the bottom of the pool, he wasn’t scared.

Courtney told Max that this was good news because it showed how courageous he was. However, Max shocked his parents when he added, “When I was in the bottom of that pool, Jesus held me.”

Courtney and Brandon just looked at each other in shock. Max shocked them further when he asked why Jesus had scratches on his hands, “He had boo-boos and scratches on his hands and feet. Can’t remember. They are right here.”

At that moment, Brandon realized that Jesus had performed a miracle on his son. He praised and thanked God. Brandon acknowledged that people don’t hear of miracles that often, but they do exist.

Brandon said Jesus saved his baby miraculously when he held Max at the most vulnerable moment of his 2-year-old life. Max proclaimed:

“It’s Me and Jesus, and Jesus is holding me like he saved me in that pool. I’m Max and I’m a miracle!”

When Max’s story was shared online, they received words of support from online users. One person said, “God is great,” while another noted, “Beautiful. GOD BLESS.” An online user also commented, “That’s very true it happened to me too miracle happens every minutes amen.”

Courtney looks back at all Jesus did and how he brought her baby back out of the water, and she is just so thankful and eternally grateful.