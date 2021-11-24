Louise Redknapp regrets her split and Kim Kardashian’s ex Kanye won’t let go… here’s how to move on from a break-up

FROM Adele’s divorce album to actress Alice Evans’s public shaming of estranged husband Ioan Gruffudd, the fallout from showbiz break-ups takes on many different – and dramatic – forms.

Although it might seem like the wealthy and famous have everything, they still go through the same difficult stages of separation.

How can you make it through a breakup without falling apart?

Relationship expert Kate Taylor tells Katy Docherty what she’d advise.

Louise Redknapp regrets the split

TIRED of being a stay-at-home mum-of-two, Louise used the confidence she gained while competing on 2016’s Strictly Come Dancing to waltz out of her marriage to football ­legend Jamie.

However, the ex-girlband star later admitted that she regrets leaving. Louise, 47 years old, pictured with Jamie just before their 2017 split. “I should have paused and thought about other people and had just a bit more time to work out why I felt I couldn’t do it any more.”

Jamie, now 48, has remarried. His Swedish model wife Frida Andersson is pregnant with his baby. Ouch.

Kate says: “The way to Eternal misery is to torture yourself with ‘if onlys’. Your reasons for leaving the relationship were valid, so don’t let guilt, loneliness (and Swedish supermodels) cloud your memory.

“Stay strong in your decision, and learn to love the independence you craved. Have fun with friends, freedom and flings.”

Alice Evans: The (very public) breakup

HAPPILY married for twenty years, Alice Evans was shocked when Ioan Gruffudd announced his departure.

She accused Ioan, 48, of having a three-year affair with his new girlfriend, fellow actor Bianca Wallace, 29 – which they both deny.

Since then, the scorned Alice (53), inset with Ioan (2006), has lived her split-up via social media and emotional TV interviews.

Kate says: “People who rant in public have just one motive: to control how other people see your ex.

“But even if you succeed and the entire world ends up thinking they’re a wrong ’un, so what?

“You’ll still be alone and in pain.

“Take that Twitter time and spend it on yourself. What might make you happy? Start thinking of small, positive steps to turn the light back on in your own life. Then you’ll stop caring about your exes.”

Ex won’t let go: Kim Kardashian

WHILE Kim, 40, appears keen to move on with her life, husband number three can't seem to let go.

WHILE Kim, 40, appears keen to move on with her life, husband number three can’t seem to let go.

Although sources close to Kim say “there’s no chance for reconciliation” with Kanye West, 44, the rapper doesn’t seem to be on the same page.

He declared earlier this month that Kim was still his on a podcast “wife” – despite her filing for divorce back in February.

Oh, and Kim even kissed Pete Davidson, rumoured boyfriend of the rumors, live on TV.

Kate says: “If your ex is clinging on, stop playing nice. Instead, make a commitment to the split.

“Unfollow your ex on social media, stop all non-essential communication and don’t try to stir up jealousy with public displays of affection.

“It’ll hurt you too, but you both need to feel that the break-up is permanent in order to move on.

“Trying to stay friends will only prolong your ex’s misery, as will turning up to their concerts wearing a wedding dress – like Kim did in August. Baffling.”

Giovanni Pernice: Your ex-partner is living a single life.

Giovanni Pernice (30), a strict pro-dancer, and Love Island star MauraHiggins (30) split up days after they moved in.

Gio, 31 years old, said that there was “absolutely no wrongdoing” behind the pair’s split in October, Maura is moving on at lightning speed.

Giovanni was right in front of Maura during their four month relationship. Giovanni had just signed up for Raya, a celeb dating app, one month after the couple parted.

Kate says: “Take it as a compliment when your ex jumps straight back onto the singles scene. If you were that bad a partner, you’d have put them off dating for life. Instead, they can’t wait to recapture what they lost.

“Feel free to go on a swipe-athon of your own, but resist the urge to plaster your dates all over Instagram in revenge. Your ex will only examine them with a critical ear and find funny things.

“Instead, operate in total mystery. Let your ex wonder what you’re getting up to – and who with.”

Adele: Adele is a great way to keep your ex-friends close and your friends closer.

Adele purchased a house right next to Simon Konecki, her ex-husband, after splitting in 2019.

Simon, 47-year-old charity CEO, shares custody of Angelo, their nine-year old son.

Adele, 33, said: “He sees that I still love his dad, we live across the street from each other, we are away together sometimes and me and Simon chat away without Angelo.” Sounds cosy . . .

Kate says: “Staying civil with your ex is great for the kids. It can be difficult to let go of your ex and stay in their lives. If you live near your ex, speak every day, or still wear their T-shirt to bed, you’re stopping yourself from recovering.

“Your body formed an emotional dependency to your partner during your relationship by releasing a hormone called oxytocin. And it’ll stay there unless you go cold turkey.”

KanyeWest nominated four Grammy Awards including Album Of The Year, just one year after receiving his past trophies.