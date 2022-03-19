Louisa Jacobson, Star of ‘Gilded Age,” Said she felt ‘Ghosts’ while on the Set

Get the Insider App A personalized feed, summary mode and ad-free experience. Download the app Close icon A pair of crossed lines form an X. It is used to dismiss or close an interaction.

Tuesday’s episode “Reign with Josh Smith” podcast, “The Gilded Age”Louisa Jacobson, star actress, stated that she felt this way. “the ghosts in the room”Filming a scene in Newport, Rhode Island.

Newport, Rhode Island was a popular summer spot for New York’s elite. This made it an ideal location to film on-location. The Breakers is one of the few remaining mansions. It remains a popular tourist attraction. It was Cornelius Vanderbilt, II’s summer residence. He is one of many real-life characters who inspired the HBO series.

“We were in Newport and we were inside of The Breakers, which is a real Gilded Age mansion that was built in 1890 or 1891. And we were in a ballroom and there were thousands of extras in period clothing and we were standing on the original parquet wood floors of this ballroom,”Smith began at the 4:00 mark.





“I could feel the ghosts in the room and it just was a moment where I felt I was going back in time. It was stunning. I had to pinch myself a million times,”The actress is also Meryl Streep’s daughter.

Jacobson isn’t the only one who suspects a supernatural presence. At the National Historic Landmark.

The Providence JournalAccording to reports, visitors reported seeing a period-dressed ghost roaming through the building. Many believe it to be Alice Vanderbilt.

Jacobson might have been inspired by this setting. “It was warm and all these extras were walking outside of the mansion in their gowns. It was almost as if it had been a wedding. Party“It had just ended,” she stated.

“I also felt as if I had just done my best work in that scene,”Jacobson was also mentioned.

