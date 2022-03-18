Louisa Jacobson Says Her Corset Affected Her Sleep

Louisa Jacobson’s period-appropriate clothes “The Gilded Age”Filming was hard.

Jacobson plays Marian Brook in HBO’s drama. The drama takes place in New York City in the late 1800s.

She stated this on the “Reign with Josh Smith”Podcast about how the corset interfered with her ability to fall asleep.

“The Gilded Age”Louisa Jacobson, star in the period drama, stated that the costumes she needed were made by Louisa Jacobson. “taxing physically and mentally” for her.

“I couldn’t sleep on my side for a long time because my ribs were so sore,”She spoke with Josh Smith in an interview during the “Reign with Josh Smith” podcastReleased Tuesday in a conversation that began at the 7:00 mark.

Jacobson plays Marian Brook in the HBO drama, set in 1800s New York City. Jacobson is Meryl Steep’s niece. Her aunts encouraged Marian Brook to use her charms for a man who would suit her.

Jacobson shared with us that she began to think about her body image after the role. “I realized how I’d internalized beauty standards,”She spoke.

Smith was informed by Smith that she had asked the costumers to adjust her corsets. “Just tighten it, I want to look snatched,”She remembered telling them that, and described their choice as “ambitious.”

Jacobson stated that eventually she will be able to do so. “really suffered from that decision”Because she “Gilded Age”The tightness of the corset that she selected at her initial fitting was the basis for each costume.

Cynthia Nixon, the actress who plays Jacobson’s aunt on-screen “The Gilded Age,”In an interview for an episode, Had previously revealed that the show’s costumes were bespoke. Official Website of HBO “Gilded Age” podcastPublished February 7, 2008.





Cynthia Nixon and Louisa Jacobson, her niece on screen, in a scene from "The Gilded Age."



Alison Cohen/HBO







“The fabrics are amazing,”Nixon. “They’re all individually made of course for each performer so they fit like a glove.”

Each actor is given a custom-made costume. Carrie Coon, Nixon and Jacobson’s costars, has previously stated to Claudia Willen at Insider’s Claudia Willen about Kasia Walicka–Maimone, the show’s costume designer. “pivoted”Her vision for Coon’s character Bertha Russ’s aesthetic was once Coon replaced Amanda Peet who had it originally.

Jacobson said to Smith that she finally asked for her costumes to be altered. Jacobson also expressed her gratitude for being able to wear what feels good in.

“Every day when I took it off, I was so grateful. I will never take for granted being a female-identifying person in 2022, who does have the freedom to put on a pair of pants that are kind of loose and call it a day,”She spoke.





Louisa Jacobson as Marian Brook "The Gilded Age."



Alison Cohen/HBO







“The things women had to do — the corset was crazy,”She added.

New episodes on “The Gilded Age” are available Mondays at 9 PM. ET on HBO Max. You can listen to Jacobson’s entire conversation with Smith here.