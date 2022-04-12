Loud Manhole Explosion Sends Panicked Crowds Scrambling in Times Square

Loud Manhole Explosion Sends Panicked Crowds Scrambling in Times Square
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

A manhole explosion caused by an underground fire sent panicked crowds fleeing Sunday evening in New York’s Times Square.

The explosion happened at exactly 6:45 p.m., when the streets were crammed with Broadway fans streaming into theaters for the evening performances.

People ran for their lives in all directions after a loud boom shook the crossroads of the world. Video taken from above shows tourists pouring off the red steps of the TKTS booth in the middle of Times Square.

The opening night of the show “Birthday Candles” starring Deborah Messing was underway when the loud bang shook nerves. George Stephanopoulos’ wife, actress Ali Wentworth, was there.

“They heard the explosion go off. The entire theater was in panic. They swarmed the lobby — people pinned against the walls. They also thought there was a shooter outside at the same time, so it’s a real sign of the times,” Stephanopoulos said on “Good Morning America.”

Messing posed with several first responders who investigated the explosion.

Fortunately, there were no reported injuries.

Latest News

Previous articleCarrie Underwood, The Judds, Kelsea Ballerini, top moments

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact