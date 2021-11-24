Lou Cutell, Actor in ‘Pee Wee’s Big Adventure’, and ‘Seinfeld,’ Dies at 91

Lou Cutell, an actor best known for his roles as “Amazing Larry”The 1985 film “Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure”And on “Seinfeld”The “Assman,”Has died. He was 91.

Cutell’s longtime friend Mark Furman confirmed his death Facebook.

“After 91 years, and a great life, my friend Lou Cutell went home,”Furman wrote. “A film, theater and character actor. Big Larry in Pee Wee’s Big Adventure, Ass Man in Seinfeld, Abe in Grey’s Anatomy S12,E4. He took me to Lucille Ball’s house in 1986. Rest in peace Lou.”

Cutell began his career on Broadway and then moved to television, where he played guest roles. “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” “The Wild Wild West,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “Starsky & Hutch,” “The Love Boat,” “The Bob Newhart Show” “Kojak.”

Cutell was also a regular on a number of TV series. Cutell was Abe in an episode on “Grey’s Anatomy,”Uncle Mort in an episode “How I Met Your Mother,”Reverend Mulcher “Santa Barbara”Irving “The Golden Girls”Arthur Pressman and Mr. “Will and Grace.”

He was Leo Funkhouser’s guest in a couple of episodes. “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”These films feature the actor in them “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids”He played Dr. Brainard in the film “Wedding Crashers”where he was an Old Jewish Man.