Lost Vet reveals that there were plans for a spinoff that sounded nothing like Lost

We were already addicted before we had the internet. Game of ThronesOr Breaking Bad, ABC’s LostMany were hooked between 2004-2010 But it was once The controversial Lost Final aired, No spinoffs nor reboots have been spawned This is a surprising amount for such a well-known property. One however, LostVeteran shared with us that there was once a plan to make another series starring some characters. This would have been a big departure from the original.

Ken Leung, the actor who played Miles Straume LostFrom Season 4 through the final sixth season, we shared our episodes with The Independent About the abandoned plans for a spinoff Lost. When asked about the possibility of a return to LostHe said:

Hawaii would be a great place to visit again. When I think of Lost, I don’t think of the show as much as I think of Hawaii. I suppose it all depends on where they wanted it to go and who was coming back. Miles and Sawyer were discussing an idea. [the character played by Josh Holloway] would have a True Detective-style spin-off, but that would be so much its own thing that it wouldn’t feel like continuing Lost. It’s clear on the surface. There’s nothing about Lost where it’s like, ‘I never wanna do that again.’It could be.

As you may recall, Leung’s character of Miles became a good friend to Josh Holloway’s Sawyer long after the character was introduced. It was even contemplated that these characters would return for another season. True DetectiveA series with Miles and Sawyer starring, but it was never made.

As a mega Lost fan, it’s a fun idea, especially if it was on the island, because there’s a lot of questions that were never answered about the show. However, at the same time – SPOILER ALERT – all the characters die, and it would have been odd (and honestly undercut the finale) if they just showed up a year later alive and well and as buddy detectives.

But it’s been over a decade now. While this particular spinoff idea feels a bit random nowadays, it’d be intriguing if the creators decided to further explore LostIts mysterious setting in a new context. Or found a way of bringing the original cast together. They were all amazing together. LostThis was groundbreaking in its day and paved the way to dramatic television. However, today the closest thing is the NBC-turnedNetflix series ManifestIt has been called a “successful” Even called out its comparisons .