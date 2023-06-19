Lost in Oz Season 3 Release Date, Spoilers, Trailer & More: Big Announcements

Lost in Oz is a thrilling TV adventure show. The creator Darin marks has not excluded a third season. Anxiety is growing as we wait for the decision on the status of this show, which will be made around May 30, 2024. This article provides an overview on what is known about the new season including its release date and cast members who will be returning.

Lost in Oz Season 3 Release Date & Episode List:

Lost in Oz Season 3 consists of thirteen exciting episodes which can be viewed on Prime Video instantly after release. Set your calendar for May 30th 2024, when the pilot episode will premiere. This is a list of all the episodes.

3X01 Episode 1 May 30, 2024

3X02 Episode 2 May 30, 2024

3X03 – Episode 3 May 30, 2024

Episode 4, 3X04, May 30, 2024

3X05: May 30, 2024 Episode

3X06 Episode 6 May 30, 2024

3X07 Episode 7 May 30, 2024

3X08 Episode 8 May 30, 2024

3X09 Episode May 30, 2024

3X10 Episode May 30, 2024

3X11 Episode May 30, 2024

3X12 Episode May 30, 2020

3X13 Episode May 30, 2024

Lost in Oz Season 3 trailer and announcement:

Although an official teaser video for Lost in Oz Season 3 will not be available until later this year, the below clip gives a taste of what viewers can expect in this upcoming season. It is anticipated that the official trailer will be released a few days before the premiere date. This builds excitement for the show and gives viewers a glimpse of what they can expect.

Lost in Oz Season 3: Storyline

Lost in Oz tells the story of Dorothy Gale (12 years old) and Toto, her faithful friend. They embark on an adventure to search for the kind Glinda. The hope of the two is that they will be able to obtain magic to help them return to their home. They meet extraordinary characters and have unimaginable experiences.

Lost in Oz Season 3 cast members:

In Season 3, fans can expect to see familiar faces. Nika Futterman is returning to her role of West and Jorge Diaz as Ojo. Allison Mack portrays Evelyn Gale. Chris Cox will play Agent Pugmill, Keith Ferguson will play Reigh, Keith Ferguson will perform as Keith Ferguson. Stephen Stanton will take on the role of Magic Peddler. Kath Soucie will perform Kath’s character, Cyra, while Stephen Stanton will act out Stephen Stanton. Kath Soucie will also be playing Kath.

Conclusion:

Fans eagerly anticipate the May 30, 2024 announcement as the fate of Lost in Oz Season 3 is in doubt. The upcoming season will be captivated by its 13 exciting episodes and returning cast. Watch for the trailer, and then mark May 30, 2024 on your calendars. Lost in Oz, with its pilot, will be returning to Prime Video.