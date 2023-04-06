Los Angeles’ Sunset Strip has it all, from Hollywood Hills views to a rooftop pool and even Hollywood Hills views

The 1 HOTEL, located on West Hollywood’s Sunset Strip is the latest kid on the block.

It attracts a typically cool clientele, but doesn’t come across as pretentious in that sometimes LA way.

These are the things you can expect when you check-in.

It’s what? Although the hotel boasts 285 rooms it doesn’t feel crowded. The only exception is the queue at the reception.

This hotel is known for its emphasis on sustainability and the environment.

You won’t find any single-use plastics on the property, the hotel grows its own vegetables, there are chalkboards instead of pads of paper and pens and the front desk is made of fallen trees.

There’s even a courtesy Tesla which can zip you around the neighbourhood free of charge.

What makes rooms so good? These rooms feature modern amenities such as 50-inch Smart TVs, Nespresso machines and minibars with local products.

Reclaimed wood, concrete ceilings, and native greenery are all examples of sustainability.

The views are towards Los Angeles or the Hollywood Hills.

Although you are in West Hollywood, the rooms feel surprisingly quiet. The blackout blinds provide privacy and are an absolute dream.

You can eat there, or you could grab a slice of pizza. The hotel’s main restaurant, Kitchen 1, offers typical southern-Californian cuisine sourced garden to table.

This is also where you’ll find breakfast each morning with items ranging from chia puddings to breakfast burritos.

You can also check out the hotel’s Juniper Tree bar for delicious, albeit expensive cocktails.

But if you’re after something a little more quick and easy, there’s an In-N-Out burger just a five-minute walk away.

And what else? The hotel’s location is one of its best selling points being right on the Sunset Strip.

You can find the world-famous Comedy Store across the street, and Whiskey A Go Go just ten minutes further.

If you’re feeling outdoorsy and want to fit in with the LA crowd, the Hollywood Hills hiking trails are a short drive away.

Traffic dependent, you can get to Santa Monica also in under 30 minutes.

If you’re looking to unwind, however, the hotel has all you need to do just that.

There’s the British spa company Bamford onsite as well as a stunning rooftop swimming pool overlooking Los Angeles.

So you’d go back? If you’re looking for somewhere in the heart of West Hollywood that boasts a rooftop pool, spa, restaurant AND has green credentials, this is the place for you.

