Los Angeles Rams Win Supe Bowl, Beat Cincinnati 23-20

The Los Angeles Rams are the champions of the National Football League, overcoming a key injury and a second-half deficit to hold on for a 23-20 Super Bowl victory.

Matthew Stafford hit Cooper Kupp with a short touchdown pass with 1:25 left, and then a furious Rams defense sealed the deal by keeping the Bengals off balance until seconds remained, as Aaron Donald capped things with huge pressure on Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow.

The Rams, unable to run the ball the whole game against a stout Bengals defense, relied on the passing game in the second half, as receiver Cooper Kupp came up big again and again, including a key first-down run. Kupp’s effort was needed, as receiver Odell Beckham Jr. sat out the second half after injuring his knee. He had been having a big game until his injury, including scoring the first touchdown.

The Bengals were stubborn and refused to easily yield. They scored the first touchdown on the second half on a controversial play 12 secons to into the game. Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins grabbed the facemask of cornerback Jalen Ramsey, throwing him to the ground before hauling in a pass that he turned into a 75-yard touchdown.

Touchdown to Kupp wiht 1:25 left

55 pass inferece – flag at 11 yard line – pesonal foul and offensive holding on Kupp – offsetting

12 seconds in, a 75-yard touchdown to Tee Higgins. Jalen Ramsey fell down.

Higgins appeared to grab his facemask and yank him down.

Picked off – Ben Skowronek off the hands – Chidobe Awuzie grabbed it

Donald pushed Burrow out of bounds

Zac Taylor again being aggreive, this time Burrow uses legs to pick up first down

38-yard field goal by Eva MacPherson

Revere where Kupp tried to hit a wide open Stafford and overthrew, setlted for a field goal to make it 20-13.

Troy Reader, Trey Hendrickson, sent Stafford to training table

(More)