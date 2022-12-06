Los Angeles Magazine is Sold to Ben Meiselas and Mark Geragos for $6 Million

Los Angeles Magazine has been purchased by prominent Los Angeles defense attorney Mark Geragos and civil rights lawyer Ben Meiselas, the publication Tuesday announcement. A person who knew the details of this sale said that it was sold for $6 million cash.

Since its inception in 1961, this glossy printed publication has experienced declining circulation and revenues for many years. The most recent decline was during COVID-19. Sister publications Pasadena, Orange Coast are also included in the sale.

Detroit’s Hour Media LLC purchased Los Angeles Magazine in 2017. It is the fifth sale of Monday.

Geragos represented many high-profile clients, such as Michael Jackson, Chris Brown, and Jussie Mollett over the years. Meiselas also works as a social media entrepreneur.

Los Angeles-based Geragos, Meiselas, and Engine Vision Media have repurchased the ownership. They will continue to operate all three publications.

The new owners held a meeting Monday with staff, saying they plan to invest in content and expand LA Mag’s digital and social media presence. The new owners also intend to put a greater emphasis on live events.

“As someone who was born in downtown Los Angeles and raised in the Pasadena area, it’s a dream to help steward the legacy of these three incredible magazines and provide the resources needed to take them to the next level with a positive vision that celebrates the communities that these magazines serve,” Geragos said, according to The magazine.

“Los Angeles, Pasadena, and Orange Coast are some of the most vibrant and incredible communities not just in California but in this country,” Meiselas was added. “From culture, to entertainment, to food, to business, to politics, I am looking forward to pursuing a new vision for these magazines to become a trusted sources of information and unifying forces in the community.”

This story is developing …