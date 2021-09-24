Lorraine Kelly teases upcoming gameshow debut with ITV presenter Phillip Schofield

Lorraine Kelly has teased her upcoming appearance in a hit ITV game show with her daughter and Gogglebox star Rosie.

The exciting news was revealed by the 61 year-old mother as she opened her daytime show Friday with Ria Shebden. They were discussing the most important TV programs this weekend.

Since the 25-year old returned to Singapore, the mother-daughter duo has worked together on numerous shows including celebrity Gogglebox and their own podcast.

Lorraine and Ria spoke about Strictly Come Dancing’s debut live show, but Lorraine’s loving mother could not help but mention The Cube. It airs at the exact same time as Strictly.







(Image: ITV)



As fans of the hit BBC One dance competition prepare for the first live show of the 19th series, Lorraine couldn’t help but remind viewers there are other shows on besides Strictly.

She joked: “The Cube is on as well, so you can watch The Cube and record Strictly. Oh my goodness.







(Image: ITV)



Broadcaster Ria chimed in with: “It’s such a great show isn’t it? And the celebrity version that I watched recently was absolutely brilliant with Ore Oduba and Olly Murs.

“And I hear you might be taking part with Rosie,” she hinted to the doting mum who couldn’t help but spill the beans on their upcoming appearance on the show.







(Image: ITV)



The hit show is hosted by fellow ITV legend Phillip Schofield would couldn’t help but laugh at the pair’s hilarious antics as they attempt to complete the complex obstacle course.

Lorraine teased: “Yeah we may or may not have been a triumph. It’s sufficed to say Phillip Schofield on the floor howling with laughter, and I shall leave it there. ”

And fans can’t wait to see the loveable double act battle it out to raise money for charity on the upcoming show later this year.

Subscribe to our newsletter here for more showbiz news.