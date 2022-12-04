Lorne’s Request to Dwayne Johnson Before SNL Hosting For the First Time

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s domination in Hollywood has been two decades strong with Black Adam He was dethroned but became another blockbuster success story. Wakanda Forever: Black Panther. But it wasn’t always that way as Johnson was a superstar in a different arena – wrestling. While the wrestling world was filled with soapy drama and outrageous storylines, his phone wasn’t exactly ringing with offers from Hollywood. He was offered the opportunity to be a host. Saturday Night Live It was 2000. Following his first appearance as host on WWE, the superstar got rave reviews. But, before he took on the job, Black Adam Lorne had one request: star

Johnson, who made his last appearance on 2017 as a host in 2017, is now a 5-time host. However, Johnson’s first appearance on TV was in March 2000. This included a guest role on Star Trek Voyager. He remembered receiving that phone call. SNL Lorne Michals, the creator and it being “one of the easiest yeses” The first time he gave. The call was automatic, however. “yes,” Rock was quoted as saying E! News He did make one request for it SNL’s After hitting the, head honcho SNL stage.

“I said that I would be happy if there were no skits in which I was a wrestler.” I said, “I want to play as many characters in a variety of roles that don’t involve wrestling because I am a wrestler. I wrestle every week.”

The Rock wanted to have the opportunity to laugh without having to depend on his wrestling fame. That he did in his first sketch comedy series. SNL He was full of laughter and sketches, such as “Mr. Peepers.” Of course, his WWE ties weren’t too far away as cohorts like Big Show and Triple H showed up to crash his opening monologue.

Johnson was able to express a completely different side by appearing on late-night comedy. The work with SNL casting was quite a change from his feuds with WWE opponents. He learned his comedy chops from watching and learning about 2000s stars like Cheri Oteri and Will Ferrell. Even called the cast “a killer’s row of comedic actors” As he worked through the whole week, he planned and rehearsed his sketches.

Hosting the sketch series in its first year, The Jumanji Star recalled how his comedy turned helped him to make it big in Hollywood. The show was instrumental in his success, he said. “transition into Hollywood” He mentioned the movie industry, “had their eye” After his initial appearance.

Johnson spoke of his first. SNL Appearance “an amazing time.” The wrestler-turned-actor received lovely calls from big studios following his first SNL hosting gig. Producers and studio head began to ask him if he would be interested in filmmaking. The sketch comedy experience was what he called it. “the first step of many” In his film career that has now been spanning two decades. Those calls from Hollywood worked as Johnson secured the role of the Scorpion King in 2001’s The Mummy returns soon after. This led him to take the first leadership role in the spinoff. The Scorpion King.

On his sitcom autobiographical, the tale of his journey from wrestling to acting unfolds. Young RockThe comedy is in its third, cameo-filled season. The NBC comedy is broadcast on Fridays at 8:15 p.m. ET. Focusing on the network sitcom doesn’t mean he set aside his movie career though as fans got a first look at his Christmas team-up with Chris Evans in Red One, which won’t arrive on the 2023 movie schedule until later in the year. Dwayne John movies are just one example of what to look forward to in the Christmas film. You can also check the 2022 TV schedule for information about the new shows that will air as the year ends.