Lori Vallow is a “cult mom” as jurors warn her over graphic autopsy pictures of her kid murder victims.

Lori Vallow, the accused killer is seen wiping her eye in a courtroom sketch. Prosecutors warned jurors they will see graphic images of Vallow’s murdered children during trial.

Vallow, 49, seemingly got emotional as an Idaho court continued to hear shocking details of her children’s murders three years after the bodies of JJ, seven, and Tylee, 16, were found buried on her husband’s property.

10 Lori Vallow, aka the cult mother Lori Vallow is still being charged with murder. Credit to Ada County Sheriff’s Office

10 Vallow faces charges of killing JJ, 7, and Tylee (16), her children. Their bodies were found on her fifth-husband’s land. Credit to FBI

10 Lori’s moment of tears after the juror was warned by the prosecutors that graphic photos from the autopsy would not be allowed, was captured by a sketchist Credit: Pool artist

10 The circumstances of her emotional state or the cleaning of her glasses are not clear. Credit: Pool artist

Three days into jury selection, and the court is moving closer to selecting fair potential jurors for what’s known as the Doomsday mum.

As of Wednesday there are currently 39 possible jurors, with three additional needed. Fox 10 reports.

Vallow and Chad Daybell are well-known for their disappearance of her two children while on honeymoon.

The two faced more public scrutiny when Chad’s ex-wife, Tammy Daybell, died in her sleep around one month after the kids disappeared.

Boise Court finally started the tedious task of questioning potential jurors regarding their knowledge about the case after many years of court proceedings.

JJ and Tylee died after long searches. They were buried in Daybell’s back yard in June 2020. It was just four months since Lori and Chad were taken in custody.

Reporters at the scene said that prosecutions mentioned to court that autopsy images of the remains would also be shown to jury members to warn them against graphic imagery.

Vallow was dressed in black and her hair pulled down, then she reportedly squirted at her eyes after being told about their bodies. This shocking act was captured by a sketchist.

On the sketch, online sleuths speculated that the woman was “crocodile crying.”

One person on Twitter said that Lori is “only shedding a tear” because she was caught.

One other tweeted, “Where was her fake tear when she danced on the beach of Hawaii?”

Reporters from the local area clarified that she wasn’t overwhelmed by emotion and was just trying to clean her glasses.

Fox 10 reported that one woman claimed she was sensitive to gore, and that the sight bloody made her feel nauseating. This led to the judge dismissing her.

TRUE CRIMEJUNKIE

Vallow’s shocking case inspired many true crime documentaries. It was difficult for an impartial jury to be found.

One potential juror, in a lighter moment, admitted his wife was an avid true crime fan and threw out the numbers of jurors he had chosen when he returned home from Monday’s proceedings.

The confession earned some laughs from potential jurors, including Vallow. However, the man was dismissed by the court for not knowing enough about the case according to reports.

The court asked other witnesses about their faith beliefs and was warned they could find Lori or Chad’s cult offensive.

Another shocking turn was when the 28th jury member to pass mentioned that he had just learned about Chad Daybell and his late wife Tammy. Local reporters reported this to Vallow.

But he continued to tell me that his wife watches Dateline, and that he didn’t know any details about Vallow.

Many said they had recalled the news about the missing children or their death, but didn’t keep up the investigation.

Lori keeps an eye on the proceedings and is often seen sketching, consulting her attorneys, and taking notes.

The opening arguments for the appeals are scheduled to start on Monday.

TRAGIC HISTORY

There is still more to learn about Vallow, outside the courtroom. Lori’s friend claims that Vallow said she was telling Lori that JJs and Tylee were being controlled via a parasite.

A haunting new video of Vallow eating food after her husband’s death shows that she was still eating just seconds before the shooting.

An Idaho grand jury indicted Lori & Chad for several charges, including first degree murder, conspiracy and first-degree homicide, as well as grand theft in relation to the children’s deaths.

Chad and Lori were also accused of Tammy’s murder and conspiring to murder Tammy.

Lori and Chad pleaded not guilty for all charges of murder, conspiracy and grand theft.

Lori’s case suffered delays between 2021 and 2022 when questions regarding her mental competence were raised.

Lori was taken to a state facility for treatment. After 90 days, Lori was found mentally fit and ready to face trial. More than a year later in April 2022 Lori was determined to be competent and fit to continue her case by Idaho District Judge Steven Boyce.

Two weeks earlier than Lori was due to stand trial, Judge Boce granted the defense’s motion to remove the death penalty from Lori’s sentence.

The motion was approved by the judge “to protect the rights of defendants to fair trials.”

Larry Woodcock, the grandfather of JJ, told NewsNation The death penalty being removed was considered a “slap on the face”.

The trial in Boise is currently being held. Both grandparents are in Boise, however it’s not clear if they will be permitted to participate in the proceedings.

Chad’s attorneys requested that Lori and Chad face separate trials.

Chad’s trial date is unknown as he waived his right for a speedy hearing, however, he may still be subject to the death penalty.

10 The courtroom is not permitted to have cameras Credit: Pool artist

10 Rob Wood, Madison County Prosecuting attorney, photographed during the trial Credit: Pool artist

10 According to some reports, Vallow was meticulously taking notes and intently watching the proceedings. Credit: Pool artist

10 On Monday, opening arguments will take place Credit: Pool artist

10 Chad and Vallow pleaded guilty not to all charges Credit: AP