Lori Loughlin’s Lands Her First Post-Prison Job

Lori Loughlin is at the center of controversy once more. Her first post-prison job is rubbing many the wrong way. Here’s what the Fuller House star is up to.

A Quick Refresher

Loughlin is trying to get her career back on track after the disgraceful college admissions scandal. She and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were found guilty of paying their daughter Olivia Jade’s way into USC. They both had to complete community service and serve time in prison. The story turned Loughlin from a nineties TV star into an absolute pariah.

Any move she made would be a controversial one. She faced hefty criticism for buying a new house and has had every public move studied under a microscope. Even though she’s mostly kept a low profile, Loughlin is still reviled by many.

Back To Acting

Right on Cue, Loughlin is sparking outrage by returning to her chosen profession: acting. She’s signed a deal with GAC Family to bring an old character back to life. When Hope Calls is coming to the new network, and Loughlin will return to play the series lead Abigail Stanton.

When Hope Calls is a spinoff of the Hallmark Channel series When Calls the Heart, which also starred Loughlin for its first six seasons. She also was the face of Garage Sale Mysteries.

The college admissions scandal caused Hallmark, and the powers that be at Fuller House to cut all ties with Loughlin. This comeback mirrors that of her daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli, who is currently on Dancing With The Stars attempting to rehabilitate her image.

The new show is a risk worth taking for GAC Family. There’s a seemingly infinite amount of television stations these days, and it’s not easy to stand out. When Hope Calls could potentially bring over millions of fans from Hallmark. Even better though, championing Loughlin’s return is guaranteed to get tongues wagging. Whether outrage can increase ratings remains to be seen.

Tales Come True

As soon as Loughlin was implicated, tabloids claimed she was delusionally focusing on Hollywood. Bogus stories came out about a return to Fuller House or a debut on the Real Housewives. Last year, the National Enquirer claimed she was more focused on a comeback than she was on going to prison. We seriously doubt her mind her was on anything other than doing hard time.

These stories were false at the time, but it’s obvious now that she never really planned to leave Hollywood. When Hope Calls is scheduled to debut on December 18.