Lori Loughlin Daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli shares how her mom is supporting her after joining Cast!

Olivia Jade has a major support system at home as she prepares to take on Season 30 of Dancing With The Stars, she reveals. Her mother is her advocate. Full House alum Lori Loughlin is back home with family, her daughter says she’s been a source of “huge support.” “She’s in total mom mode. She’s like, ‘Make sure you take an Epsom salt bath,’ she’s trying to get me to take an ice bath. I’m like, ‘I don’t need an ice bath yet,'”Olivia spoke to People on Wednesday (Sept. 8).

The matriarch is joined by the rest of her family to support the YouTuber in her latest venture. “My sister has been telling me that she wants to come to every single show, that I have to reserve a ticket for her every time,” Olivia added, referring back to Isabella Rose, her older sister. “Everybody’s been really supportive.” Olivia is up against some tough competition this year as she faces some other celebrities with a prior dancing experience like JoJo Siwa and The Talk’s Amanda Kloots. According to the influencer, she’s nervous about practicing for the competition series. “I’m probably the most nervous to learn the dances and figure it out,” She agreed. “It can be frustrating when you don’t know the step and want to figure it out so badly.”

Olivia Jade is Lori Loughlin’s daughter and Mossimo Giannulli’s husband. They were previously involved in the 2019 college admissions scandal. To fraudulently get their daughters into the University of Southern California, the parents allegedly paid Rick Singer (Key Worldwide Foundation) $500,000 Both pleaded guilty and were sentenced to jail. Loughlin was sentenced to two months imprisonment and a $150,000 fine. He also received 150 hours of community service. Giannulli was sentenced to a five-month term, with a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service. Olivia Jade claims she accepted the DWTS offer as a “second chance,” She also added that she “ready to put me back out there and try new things.”Obviously in any situation, it’s scary to be vulnerable and show a personal side to yourself because they really do get to see behind the scenes, but I’m honestly just grateful for this opportunity,” She spoke to the outlet.