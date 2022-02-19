Loren Brovarnik Reacts to Son’s Premature Birth

“90 Day Fiancé” stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik documented their son’s birth for a new TLC show.

Asher Noah was born via C-section about a month early.

In an exclusive clip ahead of Monday’s episode, Loren asks, “Did I do something wrong?”

“90 Day Fiancé” stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik get ready to welcome their second son earlier than expected in Insider’s exclusive look at the upcoming Monday episode of their new TLC spinoff show, “Loren And Alexei: After the 90 Days.”

TLC viewers were first introduced to the Brovarniks as they documented their journey to the altar on season three of the network’s hit show “90 Day Fiancé.” The two got married in September 2016, and season one of their spinoff follows the couple, who are already parents to son Shai Josef, born in April 2020, as they expand their family amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the footage below, which was filmed in August 2021 just before the birth, Loren and Alexei share that their second son, Asher Noah — who is now six months old — has to be delivered via an unplanned C-section earlier than expected.

Loren reveals that her baby is about a month premature, and Alexei shares that he feels “nervous” after watching doctors try and fail to get Loren’s contractions to stop.





“My biggest concern is that the baby’s okay, like why are we taking him out already?” Loren asks in a clip from the upcoming episode. “Did I do something wrong? Is he gonna be okay? It’s too soon.”

In a video confessional taped on the day of her procedure, Loren says she’s “kind of freaking out” about the shift in her birth plan. “I know it doesn’t seem like it, but I’ve been crying for the last hour,” she adds, noting that she’s been shaking and talking a lot because she feel “fricken’ nervous” about the surgery.

Alexei and Loren also share that because Loren has a cold, she won’t be able to visit her son in the NICU until she tests negative for COVID-19.

Watch Insider’s preview below, and tune in for the new episode of “Loren and Alexei: After the 90 Days” airing Monday at 9:30 p.m. ET on TLC.