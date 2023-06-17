Loona Yun-Yeo shares a suggestive Instagram post after beating Blockberry

Loona’s members celebrate their victory over their old label Blockberry Creative. Loona’s members, from Yeojin, Vivi, Yves, and Haseul to Yeojin, have all posted a post on Instagram gushing about their victory.

For the unversed, Loona members have been filing injunctions to end their contract with Blockberry Creative ever since Chuu’s removal in November 2022.

All twelve K-pop artists have now officially left their old label Blockberry Creative to choose independent agencies.

Loona, Vivi and Yves post suggestive Instagram posts after winning epically

Loona members’ epic win against their former label Blockberry Creative has prompted the members to celebrate the joy with various Instagram stories. Yeojin’s Instagram story in particular caught the attention of fans who posted, ‘Dobby is free.’

Yves took the same path as Yeojin and posted a meme showing freedom! Chuu posted a number of emojis that expressed her happiness.

Haseul, Heejin, and Hyunjin posted group pictures of the members hinting at the group’s inseparable bond that stayed true even while going through their legal battles.

A look at Loona members’ new agencies

After Loona’s contract with Blockberry ended, a number of members signed with different agencies.

HeeJin and Kim Lip signed with Modhaus. ViVi and HyunJin signed also with CTDENM, a new agency. Chuu had previously signed a deal with ATRP. This new label was founded by Kim Jin Mi who is a former WM Entertainment General Director and worked with B1A4, Oh My Girl and ONF.

Fans celebrate Loona’s bold step

Loona’s big step is now being celebrated by fans who are praising the unity of the group against all odds. Speaking of Loona’s major step, a fan posted on Twitter: “to stand up for JUSTICE… to stand up for LOONA… Blockberry creative is NOT LOONA… WE LOVE LOONA!”

Another emotional fan added: “weight off my shoulders just got lifted… Loona is free!”

Speaking of Loona getting their justice at the end, a third tweet said: “I will never have enough words to thank Hyunjin for never giving up, for standing up for the members, for waiting for Vivi, for making us laugh during the worst era, for keeping her promise for returning to us, for being there for us, for them!”

