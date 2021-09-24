Loni Love Defends Jeannie Mai From Ex-Husband’s Alleged Insults

By Brandon Pitt
Loni Love proved that she’s a real one while defending Jeannie Mai from her co-host’s ex-husband.

Freddy Harteis, who split from The Real co-host in 2017, allegedly remarked that he “upgraded from trash to treasure a long time ago,” following Jeannie’s announcement that she’s expecting a baby with husband Jeezy

“Best decision I ever made,” Harteis wrote, according to a screenshot of his Instagram comment shared by the  The Neighborhood Talk. “Congratulations. Being truly happy is an awesome feeling. Love my little family.” (E! (E!

On Thursday, Sept. 23, Loni weighed in on the drama, writing on Instagram, “Auntie Loni here: This sounds like a woman answering… @thehollywoodhunter you better then this ..”

“We were happy with your children being born so show the same grace to Baby Jenkins,” she added.

Harteis’ current partner, Linsey Toole, also took an apparent dig at Jeannie. In response to an Instagram comment that said “Lol you might as well deactivate your page cause they gone tear you up in the comments,” Toole wrote back, “I truly don’t want to put her through what she put me through when I was pregnant. Stop the drama and let us all live.”

