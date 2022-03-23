Long Island Woman Gives Up in Connection with Fatal Shove of Elderly Vocal Coach Barbara Maier Gustern

Long Island Woman Gives Up in Connection with Fatal Shove of Elderly Vocal Coach Barbara Maier Gustern
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

A 26-year old Long Island woman was charged with manslaughter following the tragic death of a Broadway vocal coach.

Lauren Pazienza is accused of violently shoving 87-year-old Barbara Maier Gustern to the ground earlier this month in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan. According to cops, the attack was not provoked. Gustern succumbed to head trauma four days later.

A wanted poster was released by police that featured an image of the suspect from surveillance footage. After the image was plastered all over the city and circulated online, Pazienza, an event planner, turned herself into police. Her lawyer was with her.

Pazienza, a Long Island native, went to the Fashion Institute of Technology. She was also engaged to her high school sweetheart. She worked as a communications manager at Madison Avenue’s top-end furniture store.

Gustern was a well-respected voice coach who once worked with Blondie’s Debbie Harry and the cast of the 2019 “Oklahoma!” revival. 

A.J. Gustern, her great-grandson, held her hand in her final moments.

“My initial reaction this morning was one of rage. One less person doing that on the street is good,” A.J. said.

Barbara Gustern will be laid to rest on Saturday.

Latest News

Previous articleKate Middleton’s Glamorous Pink Look Totally Blowing Fans Away

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact