Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo’s daughter Victoria, 28, shows off post-baby body in skintight bodysuit for new pics

VICTORIA Caputo’s new pictures show her post-baby figure.

Victoria, 28 years old, flaunted her curves as she modelled a bodysuit in black.

5 Victoria Caputo showcased her body after giving birth as she poses in a tight bodysuit /viccaputo

5 Theresa flaunted her curvy body while showing off her self-tanned skin. /viccaputo

It is a good idea to get a hold of a local expert. Instagram photo, Theresa’s daughter displayed her tanned skin as her long curly hair flowed down her shoulders.

In the following snapshot, the Instagram model flexed her muscle and showed off the tattoo on her arm.

Michael Mastrandrea’s wife teased the Bronzed By Ali Salon as she teased her own self-tanned appearance.

Victoria captioned this post “Bronzed.” Self-tanning mouse in shade dark.”

She has previously been a Modeled for a friend Who specializes in bridal makeovers?

After Michael and Victoria married in 2021, the couple welcomed their first daughter, Michelina Rose, a year later.

THE INTERNET TROLL

In February, the Long Island Medium star defended her daughter against a troll on social media.

Victoria shared on Instagram a brief video in which, she joked about being able to fly. No need for makeup.

One person was cruel in the comments.

The troll replied: “Oh yes, I think you should wake up. You also need to lose some phat.

“You have been very overweight for so long, and you don’t even try to lose weight or look good.

The troll concluded: “Used be a pretty girl.” Now you’re just an overweight middle age woman.”

The TV psychic repeated her disparaging remarks on her account.

Theresa slammed the troll and clapped back: “Can you believe what this person commented on my daughter’s page?

Why are people so unhappy?

Victoria’s initial Instagram post was hailed by fans for its positive response and praise of her new post-baby looks.

A fan commented: “It’s hurtful how cruel some people can be.” You are a beautiful person, and I don’t understand what people get out of being mean and saying stupid things.”

Another fan added: “I’m shocked by the nasty comments people leave you. You’re so beautiful. You’ve always been. Beauty isn’t a number on a scale.”

A third fan mentioned: “It’s so disgusting to read the negative comments. Keep your strength and beauty.

MICHELINA’S BIRTDAY

That same month, Theresa celebrated the first birthday of her adorable granddaughter.

The infant was held in the arms of the 55-year old grandmother during the Moana birthday party.

Theresa donned a blue dress featuring a floral design in multicolors, while wearing her bouffant-style blond locks.

Michelina’s grandma wrote: “The best day celebrating Michelina’s first birthday with friends and family, and of course, her favorites Moana and Pua.”

5 Victoria and Theresa took a selfie together

5 Theresa, Victoria and Michelina’s baby granddaughter. Theresa Caputo