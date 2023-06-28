London’s popular kids attraction will reopen after three-year closure

This weekend, a popular new children’s attraction will reopen – for free.

After being closed for three years, the Young V&A will open its doors following a £13 million redevelopment.

This Saturday, the 1st of July, is when it will be officially opened.

The museum will have three galleries called Imagine, Design, and Play. Each gallery will contain 2,000 items.

In the galleries there are a number of different zones, such as an open design studio aimed at children and youths as well as space to design games for teenagers. The Teenage Years.

Other attractions will be available at the museum, including a sensory playscapes installation, a finger-skater park and downloadable Minecraft in the Play Zone.

The stage includes a storytelling and performance area for all children.

From October 14, the Young V&A will also house its first exhibition too.

According to BBC, V&A Director Tristram Hunt said: “The V&A believes in the transformative power of creativity, and it’s critical we work to support and develop the Next creative generation.

“The optimistic and transformative power of creativity radiates through Young V&A and we cannot wait to unleash it upon our teenagers to toddlers.”

Children up to 14 are welcome in the museum.

Visitors may be required to buy tickets for the temporary exhibitions.

Open daily between 10am and 17.45pm, the museum is just a couple of minutes’ walk away from Bethnal Green underground station.

There are many new attractions coming to Britain.

A new fairytale-themed attraction recently opened at fairytale Farm in Chipping Norton in Oxfordshire.

And earlier this year, a huge new Gruffalo attraction opened in Blackpool.

Sun Online Travel recently visited the new Jumanji attraction with world-first rollercoasters and a themed hotel.

