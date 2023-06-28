London Elise is Nathan Kress wife.

The couple has been married for five years.

London Elise Kress’ Hollywood career is similar to that of her famed husband.

2 Nathan and London Elise Kress at the 2022 Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, on April 9, 2022 Credit: Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images – Getty

What is Nathan Kress all about?

Nathan Kress is a Californian born in Glendale on 18 November 1992.

From 2007-2012, the 30-year old actor and director gained massive popularity as Freddie Benson, in Nickelodeon’s hit TV series, iCarly.

The reboot of iCarly in 2021 saw him reprise his role as Freddie. And he continues to be a star on the Paramount+ series, now in its 3rd season.

Nathan is also known for his roles in a wide range of television shows and movies, including Into the Storm (TV), Tell Me How I Die (film), Video Game High School (film), LA to Vegas, Alexander IRL and Gym Teacher: The Movie.

In the Netflix series Pinky Malinky, he voiced the characters JJ Jameson and Easy Pup in the animated family movie Babe: Pig in the City.

Nathan’s Instagram account has over 3.3 million fans. @nathankressHe has more than 2.2million Twitter followers. @NathanKressThe Facebook page of. has over 2 million followers. @officialnathankress.

The actress London Elise Kress was married to the actor on November 15th, 2015 in Sierra Madre.

What is the name of London Elise Kress, Nathan Kress’ wife?

London was born in Texas on November 2, 1993.

Nathan has worked with the 30-year-old actress as a stunt performer in Into the Storm and other movies.

The woman who said that IMDb ProfileShe also appeared in The Other Woman, Insidious Chapter 3, Need for Speed, as well as Oz the Great And Powerful.

2 Nathan Kress has been married to London Elise Kress since 2015. /@nathankress

London also has an active social media presence, with 154K Instagram followers. @londonelisekressShe has over 5K Twitter followers. @LondyKress.

How many children do Nathan and London each have?

Nathan and London are parents to three children.

As per The PeopleThe pair shares daughters Rosie Carolyn Kress (5 years old), Evie Elise Kress (2 years old), and a new son Lincoln William Kress.

The pair shared the arrival of Lincoln on Tuesday, June 27th, 2023 via Instagram.

Aside from a Enjoy these sweet picturesLondon said: “Welcome to my son, sweet.

“Lincoln William Kress 💙.”

She continued: “Our First Day of Summer baby, following his sisters’ First Day of Winter & Spring birthdays 💕

We are enjoying this new phase of life.

Nathan revealed that he also had “a rapid-fire life update”. A series of warm images.

The letter read, “Lincoln William Kress dropped by here last week. But it has been so much fun that we don’t have the time to discuss it.”

Penny has been captivated by the entrancing smells of this strange lump we have brought home.

“Onward to life as a family of 👋.”