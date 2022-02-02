Loki season 2 will not be released until 2023

Loki is one of the most exciting MCU TV shows of Phase 4 — the standalone Loki story that fans have been dying to see. The Loki (Tom Hiddleston) we get to meet in the TV show isn’t the MCU’s main Loki. Loki is able to deliver a pivotal multiverse story, as well as a great redemption story for God of Mischief. Loki introduces a new villain that could prove to be one the most significant antagonists in Phase 4. Marvel continues to explore the consequences of events from the first season, and the finale leaves viewers wondering. This includes a Loki season 2, which Marvel confirmed in the finale’s post-credits stamp. Marvel didn’t reveal an actual release date for LokiSeason 2. Now, new developments indicate we shouldn’t expect season 2 to hit Disney PlusThis year.

The Loki season 1 finale doesn’t feature an actual post-credits scene. Instead, Marvel gives us an image of Loki’s TVA file with a stamp that reads “Loki will return in season 2.” That’s the best possible way to end a show like Loki. It’s confirmation that will spare fans from wondering whether there will be a season 2 or not. It is a confirmation Loki season 2 isn’t the same as announcing a release date for it. That’s something we’ve yet to see from Marvel. In 2022, the MCU will enjoy another busy year with many TV shows and movies set to debut in theaters and Disney Plus.

LokiSeason 2 release window

If you wanted to stream Loki season 2 at some point in 2022, then you should know that’s unlikely to happen.

That’s because Loki season 2 hasn’t even started filming. New report from BackstageIt is clear that shooting for LokiSeason 2 will start this summer in the UK

Marvel’s series starring Tom Hiddleston returns for a second installment. The action continues across the Marvel multiverse as the mercurial villain continues his work as God Of Mischief. Krista and Sarah Finn, Jacqueline Gallagher (Gregory Korn), and Lory Schaye will be leading the casting committee. Pinewood will be shooting this summer.

We don’t know this year’s complete schedule of MCU Phase 4 release dates for Disney Plus. We know that at the moment. Moon KnightThe premiere will be on March 30th. We also anticipate She-HulkAnd Ms. MarvelThis year, the streaming service is expected to launch a number of MCU TV shows. Marvel is yet to reveal if there will be more than three MCU TV series in 2022.

But what if Loki season 2 is set to start shooting this summer, we can’t expect Marvel to complete and release it on Disney Plus this year. A 2023 release seems more likely.

We expect Loki to be seen soon as rumors suggest Tom Hiddleston will make a cameo. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.