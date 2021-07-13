HomeEntertainment

“Loki” Season 1 Finale Episode 6 | Will There Be “Loki” Season 2?

The God of Mischief has attracted tons of Marvel fans. Setting up a platform for Marvel Phase four movies like “Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness” and “Super-Man: No Way Home”, the latest series “Loki” has got a 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Season 1 of the highly anticipated series has already dropped five mind-boggling episodes leading to several revelations on the multiverse.

Loki Season 1 is an exciting ride for the fans. It sketches the different variants of an identical character in multi-verse. It combines different timelines to deliver some stunning events to the fans. With the huge cliffhanger in Episode 5, the fans are eagerly anticipating the final chapter of “Loki” Season 1.

“Loki” Season 1 Episode 6 Plot

“Loki” Season 1 Episode 6 will unwrap the mystery and answer all the questions of the fans. However, it will definitely be loaded with tons of twists and turns to amaze the viewers. The fifth episode ignited a possibility that the TVA leader was hiding in the cosmic palace, where Loki and Sylvie stepped in. So, we hope the next episode will reveal the truth. The Nexus event which got Sylvie arrested by the TVA is yet to be revealed. There are some more questions on Ravonna Renslayer. So, we expect the final installment of the show will serially wrap up all the questions.

“Loki” Season 1 Episode 6 Release Date & Time 

The much-awaited “Loki” Season 1 Episode 6 is set for a release on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, on Disney+ Hotstar. The season finale will arrive at 12 A.M. Pacific and 3:01 A.M. Eastern.

“Loki” Season 2 Release Date – Will There Be A New Season 

Cheer up all Marvel fans as Tom Hiddleston will return to our screens soon as “Loki” Season 2 is under development. It’s the first among the Marvel movies that’s will return much early than expected. Season 1 has left tons of hollow spaces in the storyline. So, there are high possibilities that Season 2 will mark a speedy comeback. Moreover, “Loki” Season 1 Episode 6’s climax may also be a bit chaotic to hype up the audience for the next installment.

Make sure to stay tuned as we will share the latest updates on “Loki” Season 2 soon. In the meantime, you can binge-watch Season 1 on Disney+.

