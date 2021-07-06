Loki Episode 5 Full Episode Watch Online Free | Tom Hiddleston & Sophia Di On Disney+ Hotstar

Marvel’s “Loki” has ultimately reached its climax. Season 1 has already shown its magic and the MCU fans are captivated by its insane plot and mysterious character. It’s clear that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is heading towards something more explosive. Loki Season 1 is available on the Disney+ Hotstar under a paid subscription. However, you can also watch all episodes of Marvel’s “Loki” online for free. Scroll down to know all details.

“Loki” has turned out to one of the most popular series of 2021. The series is beautifully framed by Michael Waldron. In the last episode of “Loki” Season 1, we saw how Loki came across other variants and their mysterious strategies. Episode 5 covered the major cliffhanger, the fourth episode left us with. We saw how Loki got the mystical dagger, which helped him to transport through the purple passageway. Sylvie discovers who is in the charge of TVA. Summing up all Loki Season 1 Episode 5 was loaded with excitement, thrill, and action. The audience enjoyed the first season and now they are counting days for more.

“Loki” Episode 5 Release Date and Release Time

Loki Season 1 Episode 5 has already dropped on Disney+ Hotstar on July 7, 2021. Like all the episodes, the last episode of “Loki” arrived on 12 A.M. PDT. The fans received the season well and now the hottest question coming out is will “Loki” come back for Season 2?

Till now there are no updates on the new season of “Loki” Season 2. However, there are still many MCU shows lined up this year. So, we will have to wait a bit more for season 2.

How To Watch “Loki” Season 1 Episode 5 Online For Free?

“Loki”, the God of Mischief has won the hearts of the audience. The show has received an incredible viewership. “Loki” Episode 5 is available on Disney+ Hotstar for the subscription holders. However, you need to pay for the membership. But, if you don’t want to watch the show with a paid subscription, you can get a free trial account on Hotstar. Follow these steps to get your free Disney+ Hotstar account –

Visit the Hotstar website.

Look for the free one-month trial option. Note – To signup for free trial users will need a Jio or other eligible sim card.

Signup and fill in the details to continue.

Following the above-mentioned processes, you can enjoy “Loki” Season 1 for free on Disney+ Hotstar. So, make sure not to use any pirate website like Tamilrockers, Torrentz, etc.

