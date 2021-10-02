Logjams of massive cargo ships could cause delays in Christmas shipping

It’s a traffic jam of epic proportions — at sea!

Numerous cargo ships are awaiting their turn to load. Satellite image taken from Los Angeles’ port this week shows 58 ships.

Jim Moret, Inside Edition correspondent chartered a fishingboat and went out to sea to see the gridlock. To get a bird’s eye view, we also brought a drone.

You can see miles of California coastline covered in shipping containers. They may remain anchored for days, or even weeks while they wait to unload their cargo.

This isn’t a problem that only the West Coast faces. All across the country, including New York Harbor harbor, they are all backed up.

“This is historic. It’s epic,”Mario Cordero, the executive director of Port of Long Beach spoke to Inside Edition. “In normal times, there are zero — maybe at best, one or two vessels at anchor. Americans are buying at a high level, appliances, furniture. We’re getting ready for the holiday sales here.”

Each ship can transport between 12,000 and 22,000 containers. Once they dock, it can take up three days to load the cargo. There’s simply not enough manpower or truck drivers to get it done faster. We will soon all start to feel the effect of the pileup on the sea.

“If you’re going to do Christmas shopping, I wouldn’t wait until the last minute this year,” Cordero said.