Logan Paul’s WWE Raw return date revealed, fans react

Cryptocurrency Controversies Logan Paul has announced that he will return to WWE. The forever-persisting suicide forest videos controversies are no longer an issue. Logan Paul will return to television on June 19th, after signing a new deal with the sports giant. WWE RawThe live broadcast will take place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio. (Tickets are available by clicking here.It will be the first WWE show for this youngster. It is a powerful and empathetic experience. Podcast host at WrestleMania since April. In a single match, KSI interceded and he lost against Seth “Freakin’ Rollins”. View the video. WWE Raw Live each week on cable or other livestreaming services.Fubo TV.Fubo TV offers a 30-day free trial.)
It was announced during Monday’s night show Raw Viewers had a variety of emotions about the episode. Others are not concerned about Jake Paul’s brother’s history of scandals, and they’re happy to welcome him back. Others are still not open to the online personality — who has undoubtedly put on some impressive in-ring performances — being a part of the pro wrestling world. Read what other fans think about Logan Paul’s return. WWE Raw Next Week
Will Logan Paul be added to the Money in The Bank match?
Put this man in the MITB match and holy moly it’ll be amazing
— GooberYanko (@ThatoneK1d95) June 13, 2023
Many WWE fans want Logan Paul to compete for the MITB contract
Would love to watch that!
— 𝓚𝓻𝔂𝓼𝓽𝓪𝓵 ⚖️ 𝓲𝓷🩸 (@Krys_KimBaker) June 13, 2023
Although not everyone is excited about the MITB concept,
It is best to not add him to the match
— Matt (@MattMarsolek13) June 13, 2023
Seth Rollins is also holding a World Heavyweight Title Open Challenge next week
Seth is going to challenge you next week.
hmm…
— james (@jigoe451) June 13, 2023
Can Logan Paul challenge Seth Rollins for a WrestleMania match?
This is what I am thinking
— K John 1330 Finish the story 🇻🇳 (@KJohn4993) June 13, 2023
WWE Fanatics Are Not the Only Ones in the Room
I can’t believe I’m actually looking forward to it.
— cowboy charts (@cowboycharts) June 13, 2023
WWE Raw – How to Watch it
WWE Raw The live broadcast is available via cable or other live streaming services, such as Fubo TV. (To get your free trial, click here.Next day episodes are made available via Hulu After 30 Days via Peacock. YouTube uploads highlights from every episode within hours of the live broadcast.