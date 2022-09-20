Local Official Arrest for Murdering Las Vegas Journalist

New clues emerge in the bizarre murder of a Las Vegas investigative journalist. After Rob Telles, a Clark County Public Administrator, entered his garage in a hazmat suit, cops arrested him.

After allegedly stabbing to death Jeff German, a Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter, Telles was reportedly disguised in an orange construction vest with wide-brimmed glasses.

The reporter was allegedly targeted as payback for an investigative story detailing Telles’ alleged misdeeds in office, according to police.

German’s articles focused on bullying and emotional stress in Telles’ office. This led to German recording Telles and his female staffer from the back of his car.

Both denied they were in an inappropriate relationship.

Telles lost his primary race and blamed German’s articles, calling them a “lying smear piece.”

“[Telles] was very, very angry with German,”Geoff Schumacher was a journalist who collaborated with German.

Schumacher however claims that German never expressed fear or worry about Telles. “Jeff was a fearless reporter,”He stated.

After German’s murder, cops released an image of a red GMC related to the slaying. Yesterday, Telles’ red GMC was taken away by police from his driveway.

Telles, who is a father to three children and a husband, refused to leave his home after returning in the hazmatsuit. Telles was eventually taken into custody after being transported on a stretcher with what the cops called “acute respiratory distress syndrome”. “self-inflicted, non-life-threatening stab wounds,”After a heated standoff.

Cops also announced Thursday that Telles’ DNA was connected to the murder scene.

“We recovered a pair of shoes. As you can see, there’s apparent blood on the shoes,”Capt. Dori Koren from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Telles is under investigation for murder.