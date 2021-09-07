LL Cool J Wife of 26 Years Looks Stunning In Pics!

Smith and her husband are one of Hollywood’s most outstanding couples who have stuck to their family despite the many failed celebrity marriages they have witnessed over the years.
Her love for family is top-notch; however, it is her incredible looks that Captured After posting a captivating blog post, she attracted the attention of her followers. Share on her Instagram.
Smith Looked Beautiful in a red blouse and floral skirt. She sat on a log round to show off her three visible tattoos. The mother of four was absolutely breathtaking in the snap.
The entrepreneur looked at ease in her outfit, from her smile and accessories to her hairstyle. Her blonde hair complimented the gold jewelry that she added to the look.
Smith finished the look by adding a pair of heels to the attention and a jean handbag. Her post caption clearly shows that Smith was in the mood for shine and her fans loved it.
Nina is the one who followed in the rapper’s steps to pursue a career in music.
Several sweet comments followed the post, and in a few hours after it was shared, it racked up over four thousand likes, but it was the compliments that captured the heart of Cool J’s wife.
Smith is well-known as a successful businesswoman, and her wife to a prominent rapper. But many don’t know that Smith had a dark past that nearly changed her life.
Her family received the shock of their lives in 2004 after it was discovered that she was Fighting a rare type of bone cancer called chondrosarcoma. Smith and her family were in a crucial moment as Smith had to have life-saving surgery.
Smith can thank her family for getting her through her health scare. The mom of four and her famous husband, Cool J, have been together since the Rapper He was just a teenager when he became famous.
The duo Dated For eight years, they were together and got married in 1995. They have four children together: Najee (Italia), Samaria and Nina. Of all their children, Nina is the one who followed in the rapper’s steps to pursue a career in music.
More than fifteen years after Smith’s health scare, Cool J’s family are enjoying the close bond they share and are giving back to society by joining the battle to raise awareness for cancer.