Lizzo’s TikTok Video Eating a Burrito From the Middle Baffles Her Fans

Lizzo eats a burrito by biting directly into the center, and not from either end.

She said people were hating on her method after she posted a TikTok video eating a burrito on September 9.

In response, she posted another video Thursday to explain why it’s the best way to eat the wrap.

Loading Something is loading.

Lizzo has never been one to follow the crowd, even when she’s eating a burrito.

After sharing a TikTok video in early September showing that she eats a burrito from the center first — and not either end of the wrap — she took some heat from her followers. But in classic Lizzo fashion, she clapped back with another video Thursday with a full explanation for why it’s the best way to eat a burrito.

In her TikTok video from September 9, which had 2.6 million views at the time of writing, the singer shared her love for burritos by biting right into the middle of one rather than starting from one end or slicing it in half.

“LIZZO WHY WOULD U DO THAT,” one commenter wrote.

“Lizzo that’s illegal,” wrote another.

Someone else joked that Lizzo had betrayed their trust by revealing that this is how she dives into the dish.

But some TikTokers gave the singer the benefit of the doubt, with one writing that “we have all obviously been eating [burritos] wrong.”

Still, there were more naysayers than supporters.

Not one to back down on such an important issue, the “Truth Hurts” singer posted a follow-up video on Thursday explaining the reasoning behind her unique approach to burritos. The video had 6.4 million views at the time of writing.

“So I’ve had some people hating on the way I was eating my burrito and it really irks me because I’m like, y’all must not know that this is the elite way to eat a burrito,” she said. “And I’m going to explain to you why.”

First, she put a dollop of vegan ranch dressing and hot sauce on the center of the burrito. Then, she took a bite, and repeated this method until the burrito was split in half.

She went on to point out how if you start by taking a bite from one end, you’ll mostly get a mouthful of tortilla. The “Good as Hell” singer says that the way to fix that is to bite directly into the center of the wrap. This way, she said, “you’re gonna get all the stuff” in one bite.

Logically, sure, this makes sense. But followers still took to the comments section to ask why she wouldn’t just cut the burrito in half to begin with.

While Lizzo didn’t have an explanation for that in the video — and her representatives didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for further comment on her method — she did say this is the only way we should all be eating burritos from now on.

And who are we to tell her she’s wrong?