Lizzo Reaches Settlement Over ‘Truth Hurts’ Songwriting Credits

The legal back-and-forth related to plagiarism claims over Lizzo’s hit song “Truth Hurts”It is now over. A federal judge ordered Friday’s dismissal of the lawsuit. This was after both attorneys stated that the parties had reached an understanding.

There were no terms to the deal and each side will need to pay their legal fees. The attorneys requested “dismissal of the entire action without prejudice.”(Lizzo initially denied the claims in October 2019).

Justin and Jeremiah Raisen. “Yves”Rothman claimed that “Truth Hurts”It was a result of a writing session that the three men had with Jesse Saint John to create a new track. “Healthy.”Three songwriters claimed that “Truth Hurts” — which would go on to garner over 804 million Spotify streams to date — included elements from that written track, including its standout line, “I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100 percent that bitch.”

A judge dismissed the countersuit but allowed for the possibility of refiling the lawsuit in the meantime. In that filing, the three men claimed credit for the track from Lizzo’s Cuz I Love U album.

Lizzo was accused by the countersuit of being a “bad faith, unprincipled attempt to deny songwriting and producer credits and royalties”It is alleged that “Lizzo would never have collected her Grammy Award [for Best Pop Solo Performance] but for the songwriting and producing contributions of [the Raisens and Rothman].”

Lawyers for Lizzo, the songwriters, and Lizzo didn’t immediately return Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.