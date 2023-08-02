Lizzo is a star who has been ‘terminated’ following shocking allegations.

Lizzo is in the spotlight after her three former dancers sued her for sexual harassment, and hostile working environment. Since then many have taken to Twitter saying Lizzo is “canceled.”

Lizzo is one of the most popular and well-known artists in our day. Lizzo‘s fame has skyrocketed in the past few years thanks to her dance-worthy tracks. She proudly displays her curves on stage and in public, becoming a body positive icon. Three of Lizzo’s former dancers brought a case against the singer in Los Angeles Superior Court on August 1, shocking her fans. The explosive suit alleged the singer and her dance team’s captain Shirlene Quigley had indulged in sexual harassment among other allegations. Here’s Lizzo’s controversy explained.

Inside Lizzo’s lawsuit controversy explained

Lizzo’s and Shirlene’s explosive accusations range from racial, religious and sexual harassment. Also, they talk about creating a hostile working environment. Shirlene has been specifically targeted by the allegations of religious harassment. According to reports, the allegations stem from incidents that took place between 2021-2023.

Crystal Williams and Arianna Davis are former dancers who have filed a lawsuit. Lizzo is accused of (You can find out more about it here. Rolling Stone) claims the singer brought up a dancer’s weight gain. Many fans were shocked by this, as Lizzo has been a strong advocate of body positivity for many years. In the lawsuit, it is also claimed that Arianna, one of dancers in question, has anxiety. She was apparently put through a “brutal” eight-hour rehearsal once at the end of which she ended up soiling herself.

According to the suit, she was also forced to continue the rehearsals despite an unfortunate accident. Arianna terminated her after she recorded a meeting because her vision was impaired. She was so furious that she began hurling insults. The suit mentions, “Ms. Quigley and Lizzo then took turns berating Ms. Davis.” Many took to Twitter stating Lizzo was “finally getting canceled” after the shocking allegations.

Amsterdam: An investigation into the claims made

One of the most controversial parts of the suit which caused Lizzo to get ‘canceled’ on Twitter arise from the Amsterdam incident.

The lawsuit states that two of the three dancing girls were invited to Amsterdam’s Red Light District when they stopped in Amsterdam during February 2023. According to reports, they went into a stripclub with Lizzo. The singer and her group apparently pressured Arianna to touch one of the dancer’s breasts.

The singer apparently also urged her cast to catch “dildos launched from the performers’ vaginas and eating bananas protruding from the performers’ vaginas”, as per the lawsuit.

“Plaintiffs were aghast with how little regard Lizzo showed for the bodily autonomy of her employees and those around her, especially in the presence of many people whom she employed,” the suit mentions.

All claims against Shirlene Quigley

39-year-old Shirlene who is a professional dancer, from Los Angeles, California served as captain of Lizzo’s dance team.

Shirlene was accused in the lawsuit of attempting to convert them to her religion. It labels her behavior “unceasing” and she allegedly also shamed them for having premarital sex. However, Shirlene who is religious allegedly showed them a party trick in which she stimulated oral sex on a banana in front of the dance team leaving them feeling “uncomfortable.”

Shirlene was also accused by the newspaper of making sexist remarks, including discussing masturbation.

HITC Media and GRV Media contacted Lizzo Quigley and Shirlene Quiggle to ask for their comments on the accusations. But we didn’t receive a reply immediately.