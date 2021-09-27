Liz Hurley and lookalike son wow with matching plunging necklines at Milan Fashion Week

Liz Hurley and her son Damian – who are both models – made an appearance at Milan Fashion Week wearing matching plunging necklines.

The lookalikes were guests at a Versace special party and their outfits were on-brand, too.

Liz, 56, wore a skintight gold and black bodycon dress while Damian, 19, wore a stylish black suit with a single button on the blazer done up with Versace-patterned trainers.

He teamed the daring look with a crucifix chain and wore his trademark long hair loose.

Other celebrities in attendance at the star-studded affair were Kate Moss, Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa and Demi Moore, among others.







(Image: Daniele Venturelli / Getty Image)



Damian is the son of Liz’s ex Stephen Bing, who tragically died last year aged 55.

For much of the teen’s life, he did not have a relationship with his dad but businessman Bing tried to form a bond with him before he passed away.

However, Liz was said to be fuming after Damian was “cut out” from his share of £180 million in trust funds after Bing’s death.







(Image: Daniele Venturelli / Getty Image)



The multi-million fortune is from his grandfather, but Damian has been skipped from receiving anything, with the money being split between his cousins.

Trying to establish a father-son bond, multi-millionaire Bing called him for the first time on his 18th birthday.

Before he died, Bing had won a court battle overturning his own father’s attempt to exclude Damian and older half-sister Kira from family trust funds, believed to be worth up to a billion dollars (£725million).







(Image: Getty Images)



The MailOnline reported that Damian won’t receive a penny after his grandfather succeeded in appealing the decision.

Instead, the fortune will be split between the two children of Steve’s sister Mary.

The teenager has been deprived of his share which could have reached around £180million ($250m).

Liz, who hasn’t often spoken publicly about Bing’s family was appalled by the “callous” treatment and said Damian’s dad would have been “devastated” if he had known.







(Image: Internet Unknown)



She told the paper: “When Stephen took his own life, he died thinking his children were going to be taken care of.

“What Stephen wanted has now been callously reversed. I know Stephen would have been devastated.”

Kira’s mother, Lisa Bonder, has also been left fuming about the decision. She added: “As a mum, I wonder why on earth this had to happen. Why make two innocent kids into victims?”

Bing had refused to publicly acknowledge Damian as his child, or Kira, 23. While Liz was pregnant, he made a will ensuring neither would inherit anything.

